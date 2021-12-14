Local restaurants prepare holiday cuisine for Waynesboro

The bakery offers ugly sweater cookie kits, gingerbread family and house kits, snowmen kits, and a mixed Christmas kit that includes cookies, sprinkles and icing for decorating.

“We do different kits that they can leave for Santa,” Tinsley said. “It seems like the parents are more nostalgic about that than the children are. I love the fact that you can spread that excitement on to the little ones [and] that those things are being passed down. It makes me think about my childhood.”

Now, coffee is great to wake up to and sweets are great for the whole family, but what about a holiday dinner date night for mom and dad after a long day at work or holiday shopping?

For that, Hollinger and his staff at the Green Leaf believe they offer a delicious dinner for this time of year with their fall-off-the-bone tender short ribs special, complete with mashed potatoes and buttery green beans.

It’s a dish that Holinger said has “a lot of love in it.”

“They’re braised, slow-roasted and take hours to cook,” Hollinger said. “A lot of holiday dishes just put so much heart and soul into them. They tend to take a lot longer.”