Local restaurants prepare holiday cuisine for Waynesboro

Christmas and the holidays are fast approaching in Waynesboro, meaning many of the city’s eateries and restaurants are getting festive in the kitchen.
Holiday meals, treats and drinks can now be found in the area, creating a sense of community in Waynesboro through its food scene.
To Kelley Brydge, a manager at Waynesboro’s Kline’s Dairy Bar on Main Street, that food scene in the city isn’t just exciting.
It’s growing.
“I think they have a lot of restaurants that are really cool,” Brydge said. “Downtown is definitely stepping it up. I think Waynesboro is definitely getting on the map for restaurants.”
Chef and owner Chris Hollinger of the Green Leaf Grill in downtown Waynesboro agreed.
“It’s got that small-town charm,” Hollinger said. “You’re not inundated with a ton of traffic. There’s activities to do with the Wayne Theatre to go see Christmas shows or movies. I get a lot of people that travel in from Virginia Beach and Richmond just to have dinner. I’m blown away by that.”
For those looking to explore the Waynesboro holiday culinary scene, the palate of each resident isn’t ever going to be the same. However, many can agree coffee is a necessity first thing in the morning.
For those looking for some festive coffee to start their day, French Press owner Mandisa Fullwood and her staff are offering several holiday and Christmas-themed lattes and drinks to wake up Waynesboro this month.
“We’ve done several different Christmas-y and winter-type beverages,” Fullwood said. “We recently honed our Snickers latte with Reese’s peanut butter, our mocha sauce, a little salt on top and some other little ingredients.”
For those looking for some more traditional flavors, The French Press also has residents covered, offering special flavors such as gingerbread, gingerbread & marshmallow, spicy cayenne mocha and even honey butter — a winter special that ran two years ago but is still requested today due to its popularity.
“It’s been so wonderful [that] people have always come back and asked for it,” Fullwood said. “It adds that salty, sweet situation to your coffee.”
Of course, no holiday drink is arguably more famous, or infamous to some, than eggnog.
Appropriately, the coffee shop has residents covered there, too.
“Now that we’re in December, we’re going to be having the eggnog latte as our special item,” Fullwood said. “It’s got butter rum flavoring, eggnog, cinnamon and a little bit of vanilla. It’s delicious.”
Once residents have had their coffee fix for the day and have made it through the long work day, the need for a quick treat might be in order for one’s inner child. Or, some may want to treat the kids once they’ve made it home from the office.
At Kline’s Dairy Bar, Brydge and fellow manager Marsha Jones have been creating special holiday-inspired ice cream flavors for Waynesboro that plan to serve throughout the month.
“We do peppermint all month long,” Jones said. “Anybody familiar with Kline’s knows that we only do [one] flavor a week. So, it’s one flavor and then the next week, we change it to something else. We always have the basics, chocolate, vanilla, and butter pecan, so it’s a lot of fun when we do peppermint all month.”
In addition to the scoops of peppermint ice cream offered at the local shop, Kline’s serves up a creamy peppermint Oreo milkshake, which the two managers said has become a favorite at the dairy bar over the years, as well as peppermint frozen coffee.
However, peppermint isn’t the only holiday flavor on Kline’s menu in December.
“We add a secondary flavor to keep things changed up and fun,” Jones said. “We’re going to do peppermint and eggnog. Eggnog is selling way better than previous years.”
“It’s beating peppermint,” Brydge added.
While the ice cream at Kline’s is sure to satisfy residents’ sweet tooths, some of the city’s kids may be concerned about leaving cookies out at night on Christmas Eve for Santa Claus and could soon begin asking mom and dad where they can find some.
For at-home Christmas cookie kits and made-from-scratch Christmas cookies, SweetNanaCakes Bake Shoppe has the city covered.
The bakery has been open for five years, but Owner and Head Decorator Shannon Tinsley’s love for Christmas cookies goes back to well before the shop opened.
“They’re very popular,” Tinsley said. “They’re one of the things that we make hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of dozens of during the holidays. We’ve had manufacturers order them for Christmas parties. People love that nostalgia of ‘Oh, it tastes like grandma’s’ or ‘I remember my grandma making those.’ We love that.”
Peppermint bark cheesecake, peppermint whoopie pies and cocoa bombs are just some of the many sweets that customers can find available, but this time of year, Tinsley said that there’s something truly special about families coming together to make Christmas cookies for the holidays and for those they love.
The bakery offers ugly sweater cookie kits, gingerbread family and house kits, snowmen kits, and a mixed Christmas kit that includes cookies, sprinkles and icing for decorating.
“We do different kits that they can leave for Santa,” Tinsley said. “It seems like the parents are more nostalgic about that than the children are. I love the fact that you can spread that excitement on to the little ones [and] that those things are being passed down. It makes me think about my childhood.”
Now, coffee is great to wake up to and sweets are great for the whole family, but what about a holiday dinner date night for mom and dad after a long day at work or holiday shopping?
For that, Hollinger and his staff at the Green Leaf believe they offer a delicious dinner for this time of year with their fall-off-the-bone tender short ribs special, complete with mashed potatoes and buttery green beans.
It’s a dish that Holinger said has “a lot of love in it.”
“They’re braised, slow-roasted and take hours to cook,” Hollinger said. “A lot of holiday dishes just put so much heart and soul into them. They tend to take a lot longer.”
Although Hollinger said his short rib special has been on his menu for only a couple of weeks, he enjoys it so much he wants to keep it on the menu past the holidays and well into next year.
“This is what I’d like to eat [for] a Christmas meal,” Hollinger said. “I personally think it’s the best thing on the menu right now and we’re going to try to keep it around forever.”
And to further compliment a great holiday dinner, why not drinks?
Cory McDaniel, the general manager at Seven Arrows Brewing Company, and his staff have special winter brews that have either just been added to the brewery’s tap list or will be right before the end of the holidays.
“We actually just released our Hermenator Doppelbock,” McDaniel said. “It’s like a darker, more malty-style lager. Next Wednesday, we’ll be releasing our [Sundog] Milk Stout. It’s a fan favorite we’ve brewed every winter. And then on New Year’s Eve, for our seven-year anniversary, we’ll be releasing our Barleywine.”
These “bigger, bolder, darker styles of beer” are what McDaniel said his guests tend to prefer in the winter, especially the milk stout, which he said was one of the brewery’s biggest sellers in the winter.
As for the holiday spirit, the brewery has no shortage of it, either.
“We love it,” McDaniel said. “ We have, like, five or six Christmas trees set up. We like to deck the whole place out. We’re big fans of the holidays here. We love celebrating with all of our guests.”
There’s no shortage of Christmas spirit in Waynesboro’s kitchens, as numerous businesses are preparing special dishes for residents and regulars alike. As residents take time to enjoy a good meal, snack or drink with their friends and family this holiday, some business owners truly are thankful for their community and can’t wait to celebrate with their customers to both welcome Christmas and the upcoming new year.
“The community is always amazing,” Tinsley said. “We moved in here two weeks before the pandemic and then we were so worried that we made a big mistake. We thought, ‘What did we just do?’ The whole outlook just changed with COVID. The community really stepped up and supported small businesses. They continue to support small businesses. We’re so thankful for everything they’ve done to support us over and over and over again. We’re blessed to be here.”
Ever important, Hollinger also wished the city and its residents a Merry Christmas, but encouraged all to stay safe while spending time with family and friends during their celebrations.
“I hope everybody celebrates [safely],” Hollinger said. “It’s exciting to be back, finally, because we missed a year. We’re happy to be a part of the community. We want everybody to be safe.”