Local retro toy store provides classic nostalgia for residents

“Everybody that comes in here that’s our age or even a little older, they love to see the old toys that are in here,” Murray said. “Even if they don’t buy anything, they pretty much leave with a smile on their face.”

Stone added that that’s due to the store’s nostalgia factor and also said that it’s always fun to watch parents come in with their children and talk about toys that they grew up playing with.

It’s as if it’s just two generations of kids simply having fun.

“We have a lot of parents that are bringing their kids in here and buying them the old toy lines,” Murray said. “We have a lot of dads that come in, get their kids into the old G.I. Joe stuff and they’re, like, ‘Hey, let’s get this or pick up this,’ and the kids are coming in week after week getting stuff.”

Murray specifically knows a dad and son, who’s autistic, who both come in often to buy old He-Man toys together. For the shop, the dad even repairs the rubber banding inside Prince Adam, Skeletor, and the rest of the series’ action figures that have aged over time.

“He’s pretty much got the whole collection now,” Murray said.