Local Salvation Army copes with increased demand, decreased donations

Lt. Rachel Pruitt, the corps officer for the Salvation Army of Waynesboro and East Augusta County, has witnessed a troubling trend for the social service agency.

Donations — particularly those for the recent Red Kettle campaign — were down. And demand for the Salvation Army’s services such as rent and utility payments and food assistance is up dramatically.

Pruitt attributes these developments to the aftermath of the pandemic. “People lost work or were out of work because their children were home. And those living on a fixed income are dealing with increased prices,” she said.

The 2021 Red Kettle campaign fell just over $12,000 short of the $75,000 goal. And the demand for Salvation Army services was dramatically higher in January of this year than the same month in 2021. The agency provided 82 clients in January a year ago utility, rent and food assistance. Pruitt said this year, 194 clients needed those services.

The numbers concern Harold Cook, a retired Hershey Stuarts Draft plant manager who is a local Salvation Army advisory board member and volunteer.

“The needs have increased and we can’t keep doing what we do without more support,” Cook said.

Pruitt and Cook said a weekly hot meal at the Salvation Army headquarters on 900 B St. now attracts about three times as many people as the meal previously did.

Cook calls the local Salvation Army the community’s best kept secret. He hopes that the agency’s good works can attract more support in the coming months.

A benefit concert featuring singer Jimmy O is set for May 10 at 7 p.m. at the Wayne Theatre. Pruitt said those attending can offer whatever they are able to pay. Other performers are expected to be added for the May concert.

A second benefit concert is set for Sept. 24 at the Ridgeview Park amphitheater. A similar flexible offering will be given at that concert.More details on that event are expected later.

Besides individual donations, the Salvation Army would like to attract corporate sponsors at $1,000 and up. Pruitt said those sponsors would receive prominent advertising from the Salvation Army for their contributions over the course of the year.

Despite the challenging times, Pruitt appreciates the community support at Christmas for one of the Salvation Army’s outreach programs.

“The community adopted every angel for the angel tree program,” she said of a program assisting needy children with Christmas gifts during the holidays.