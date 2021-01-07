Local state races already shaping up for 2021

The November General Election may seem far away, but several locals have already announced their candidacy for House of Delegates in 2021.

All three Republican incumbents in the 24th, 25th and 20th districts intend to run for re-election — and two of the three races are already contested.

The last day for candidates to file to run in the June 8 primary is March 25 by 5 p.m., according to the Virginia Department of Elections. June 8 by 7 p.m. is the deadline to file for the Nov. 2 General Election.

24th House district

Current incumbent Del. Ronnie Campbell is seeking re-election for the 24th district in the House.

Campbell, R-Rockbridge, won in a special election held after now-Congressman Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, resigned when elected to serve the 6th congressional district.

Campbell won a Republican firehouse primary by one vote against Republican challenger Jimmy Ayers. He went on to defeat Democratic nominee Christian Worth with more than 59% of overall votes.

The former state trooper and Rockbridge County supervisor announced his re-election on Dec. 7, 2020, stating then that Virginia needed “a strong conservative who fights against the liberal agenda.”