Local state races already shaping up for 2021

The November General Election may seem far away, but several locals have already announced their candidacy for House of Delegates in 2021.
All three Republican incumbents in the 24th, 25th and 20th districts intend to run for re-election — and two of the three races are already contested.
The last day for candidates to file to run in the June 8 primary is March 25 by 5 p.m., according to the Virginia Department of Elections. June 8 by 7 p.m. is the deadline to file for the Nov. 2 General Election.
24th House district
Current incumbent Del. Ronnie Campbell is seeking re-election for the 24th district in the House.
Campbell, R-Rockbridge, won in a special election held after now-Congressman Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, resigned when elected to serve the 6th congressional district.
Campbell won a Republican firehouse primary by one vote against Republican challenger Jimmy Ayers. He went on to defeat Democratic nominee Christian Worth with more than 59% of overall votes.
The former state trooper and Rockbridge County supervisor announced his re-election on Dec. 7, 2020, stating then that Virginia needed “a strong conservative who fights against the liberal agenda.”
“The new Democratic majority hopes to create a radically different Commonwealth. They plan to restrict Second Amendment rights for law-abiding citizens, adopt the Green New Deal, increase taxes and burdensome regulations on businesses when they can least afford it, and defund the police,” Campbell’s re-election statement read.
The 24th House of Delegates district represents the cities of Buena Vista and Lexington, the counties of Bath and Rockbridge, and parts of Amherst and Augusta counties.
25th House district
Two familiar names are back in the 25th House district race.
Del. Chris Runion’s office said Wednesday the incumbent intends to run again in 2021. Runion, R-Rockingham, was first elected in 2019 after then-Del. Steve Landes, R-Weyers Cave, chose to not seek re-election to instead run for Augusta County Clerk of Court.
Democrat Jennifer Kitchen challenged Runion in 2019 and intends to run again in 2021. In 2019, Runion received a little more than 58% of overall votes to Kitchen’s 40%.
Kitchen, D-Augusta, said Wednesday she’s running again in the hopes to better represent rural Virginia.
“Rural communities have not been adequately represented in a long time. I feel like the average, every day resident of the 25th district is overlooked and ignored,” Kitchen said. “While corporations and businesses are absolutely important, they are not where our energy should be focused. We need to make living in rural communities more affordable, and make sure we have accessible health care and our schools are adequately funded. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done.”
The 25th House of Delegates district represents parts of Albemarle, Augusta and Rockingham counties.
20th House district
Incumbent John Avoli, R-Staunton, will be seeking re-election to the 20th House district. Avoli was first elected in 2019, filling the seat of Republican Richard “Dickie” Bell, also of Staunton, who retired.
Avoli said Wednesday he hopes to continue serving the people in the 20th district by supporting their priorities, noting that the 20th district has a “strong dependence on agriculture, small business and tourism.”
“I will keep fighting to preserve our 2nd Amendment freedoms, as well as to improve education, transportation, health care and broadband access throughout the district,” Avoli said. “I will support the thousands of families who have lost loved ones, businesses and jobs throughout the pandemic by fighting for legislation that provides funding and economic opportunities to the 20th district.”
Jennifer Lewis, D-Waynesboro, challenged Avoli in 2019. Avoli won with 58.5% of overall votes compared to Lewis’ 41.4%.
Randall Wolf, D-Augusta, announced Jan. 1 that he would challenge Avoli. Wolf previously ran for Augusta County Board of Supervisors in 2019 but was unsuccessful in that attempt.
Wolf, a photojournalist, said he wants to represent the 20th district to “put people first, empower them and amplify their voices in the decisions of the state.”
“I’m running because I love where I live and believe in the people here. I’m tired of the division,” Wolf said. “I left the Republican Party about a decade ago, or should I say it left me. I want to bring people together and represent all the people of District 20 giving them a voice in Richmond that will be heard.”
Wolf said among his key issues are reforming state income tax, broadband, landowner rights, social justice issues, decriminalizing marijuana and mental health reform.
The 20th House of Delegates district represents parts of Augusta and Nelson counties, Highland county, and the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro.
6th Congressional district
Although Congressman Ben Cline’s current term doesn’t end until Jan. 3, 2023, Democrat Jennifer Lewis has already announced her candidacy.
Cline, who previously served in the House of Delegates for 16 sessions, was first elected in 2018 after Rep. Bob Goodlatte announced he was not seeking re-election. Cline also was challenged by Lewis in that race, winning with nearly 60% of the vote.
Lewis announced on Jan. 10, 2020, that she intends to focus on a second run for Virginia’s 6th congressional district in 2022.
Cline won his second term in 2020 against Nicholas Betts, D-Lexington, defeating his opponent with nearly 65% of overall votes.
The 6th congressional district covers most the Shenandoah Valley including the counties of Amherst, Augusta, Bath, Botetourt, Highland, Page, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Lynchburg, Roanoke, Staunton, Waynesboro, and portions of Bedford and Roanoke counties.