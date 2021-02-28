Longtime Augusta County Library Director Diantha McCauley to retire in April

FISHERSVILLE — What motivates someone to become a librarian?
Surely, a love for books. But, for Director of Augusta County Libraries Diantha McCauley, it is also a love for the community.
After 36 years of service to the Augusta County Libraries, Diantha McCauley of Staunton will retire in April. As she reflects on her lifelong career in libraries, McCauley’s heart is dually divided between her passion for books and the community they inspire.
McCauley graduated from Madison College, now James Madison University, with a degree in history and plans to work in public libraries. Her interest in libraries, however, extended far back to her early childhood. She says her love for libraries “was just always there.”
“When I was in elementary school, I was a library helper,” McCauley said. “Then, when I was in middle school and you had to do the traditional ‘what I want to be when I grow up,’ I wrote about being a librarian.”
McCauley would begin her long-anticipated career at the Augusta County Library in 1985 when she and her husband moved back to the area for a job offer he accepted at The (Harrisonburg) Daily News-Record.
“At that time there was an opening for a reference librarian here in Augusta County,” said McCauley. “I applied, got the job and have been here ever since.”
After spending a year as a reference librarian, McCauley became assistant director at the library, overseeing the children’s department. She spent 21 years in this position until 2007 when former director Barbara Burdette retired and McCauley was promoted to director.
Upon entering the role of director, McCauley envisioned an expanded library system that better reached the community in addition to finishing the ongoing projects of renovating the Fishersville library and opening the Middlebrook branch.
“Augusta County is the second largest county in the state and at that time we had the libraries — Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro and Churchville — all along Route 250,” said McCauley. “Then we had the smaller libraries in Deerfield and Craigsville and Middlebrook, but there was nothing north of Route 250 and the whole Southeastern part of the county really didn’t have a library either.”
McCauley said the library system’s expansion to Stuarts Draft and Weyers Cave has been one of the delights of her time as director.
For McCauley, the most important function of the library is, unequivocally, books and reading. She stressed the dual function of opportunities and community that this focus nurtures.
“I still think it’s important we acknowledge our brand is books and reading — that is still want people want from us,” she said. “But I also think public libraries kind of open the whole world to people. It’s the place where anyone can come at any age, or ability or income level and just discover and enjoy whatever it is they want to find out about or enjoy.”
Despite the complexities created by the pandemic, McCauley emphasized the library’s service as a community gathering place even though social events cannot take place presently.
Under normal circumstances, historical programming and genealogical research through the Augusta County Genealogy Society are one of the library’s most popular features of the library according to McCauley. Some of McCauley’s favorite programming continues to be children’s story times and summer reading programs, which she has witnessed grow and change over the years.
“In my first experience as the children’s librarian, the parents, grandparents or the day care provider did not stay in the program room with the children. It was just the librarian and the kids,” said McCauley. “Now, it’s more of a family affair. I always enjoyed the change when we had a lot of dads and grandparents bringing their children to story time.”
Despite how much she enjoys the array of programs and responsibilities of the library like purchasing new inventory for the shelves, McCauley said her favorite part of her job is interacting with the public.
“It’s a delight to be able to help people get what they want,” McCauley said. “There is just something about helping someone find that special book.”
Asked what she will miss most about the library beyond the community, McCauley said, “other than my coworkers, I think it will be getting to see the brand-new books as they are unpacked.”
In her retirement, McCauley looks forward travelling with her husband and volunteering more with the Staunton-Augusta Rotary club.
Even after her retirement it is McCauley’s hope that the community will continue discover all that the Augusta County Library branches offer.
“I don’t think people realize all of the wonderful electronic resources we have,” she said. “There are resources on helping you write a resume; we have one database that will walk you through a mock interview; you can download music, movies, and it’s all for free.”
Beyond the resources, McCauley said the libraries’ other treasure is the people who work there.
“Not only are there wonderful books and databases and electronic materials they can download, but also the people that work here are just the salt of the earth,” McCauley said.