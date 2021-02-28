Longtime Augusta County Library Director Diantha McCauley to retire in April

After spending a year as a reference librarian, McCauley became assistant director at the library, overseeing the children’s department. She spent 21 years in this position until 2007 when former director Barbara Burdette retired and McCauley was promoted to director.

Upon entering the role of director, McCauley envisioned an expanded library system that better reached the community in addition to finishing the ongoing projects of renovating the Fishersville library and opening the Middlebrook branch.

“Augusta County is the second largest county in the state and at that time we had the libraries — Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro and Churchville — all along Route 250,” said McCauley. “Then we had the smaller libraries in Deerfield and Craigsville and Middlebrook, but there was nothing north of Route 250 and the whole Southeastern part of the county really didn’t have a library either.”

McCauley said the library system’s expansion to Stuarts Draft and Weyers Cave has been one of the delights of her time as director.

For McCauley, the most important function of the library is, unequivocally, books and reading. She stressed the dual function of opportunities and community that this focus nurtures.