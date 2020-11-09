Longtime co-op member remembers early days of electricity

Richard Wright fondly remembers when the first electric pole was installed near his home.

“My brother and I shook hands with Franklin D. Roosevelt’s just down there,” he said during an interview at his home. “I was nine, the cooperative put the first poles in a few years later. Same spot; right down the road.”

That pole belonged to Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, which Wright, who lives in Augusta County, joined in 1947.

“I inherited my grandfather’s old log house and SVEC came in and gave the house power,” he said. “I’ve been a member ever since.”

SVEC maintains 8,186 miles of line — enough to wrap around the United States — and has almost 80,000 members. Electric co-ops like SVEC are owned by the members they serve; SVEC has been serving those members in the Shenandoah Valley for over 80 years.

“There is no better feeling of accomplishment when you know members are counting on you to get the power back on,” said SVEC Vice President of Operations Tony Dean.

SVEC is also part of the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives, a group of electric co-ops that aid each other when in need.