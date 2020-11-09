Longtime co-op member remembers early days of electricity

Richard Wright fondly remembers when the first electric pole was installed near his home.
“My brother and I shook hands with Franklin D. Roosevelt’s just down there,” he said during an interview at his home. “I was nine, the cooperative put the first poles in a few years later. Same spot; right down the road.”
That pole belonged to Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, which Wright, who lives in Augusta County, joined in 1947.
“I inherited my grandfather’s old log house and SVEC came in and gave the house power,” he said. “I’ve been a member ever since.”
SVEC maintains 8,186 miles of line — enough to wrap around the United States — and has almost 80,000 members. Electric co-ops like SVEC are owned by the members they serve; SVEC has been serving those members in the Shenandoah Valley for over 80 years.
“There is no better feeling of accomplishment when you know members are counting on you to get the power back on,” said SVEC Vice President of Operations Tony Dean.
SVEC is also part of the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives, a group of electric co-ops that aid each other when in need.
“If a storm affects our members and not theirs, they [other co-ops] come to help us and vice versa,” said Dean, who began his career at SVEC as a lineman in 1986. “Just recently we sent some of our guys to Alabama to help repair some of the damage done by the hurricane [Hurricane Sally].”
SVEC was the first electric co-op chartered in Virginia, and while Dean is proud of being the first, he doesn’t think too much about it.
Since 1936, SVEC has strived to provide reliable and safe electric service at the lowest possible cost within their service area, he said.
“Everyone at SVEC tries to follow the model of our mission statement,” Dean, when asked about the responsibilities that come with being the oldest co-op in the state, explained. “We take it to heart and make sure the decisions that are made are in line with our mission statement.”
Richard Wright, who turns 95 this year, has been a beneficiary of the service promised in SVEC’s mission statement.
“I remember in 1969, during a blizzard, one of the transformers blew near 1 a.m. and my chicken house lost power. I called the co-op and told them I would lose all my chickens to the cold without power,” Wright said. “Two hours later, at 3 a.m., they came out and restored my power.”
“We realize that they [members] are the reason we’re here,” Dean said. “I want them to know that each member is equally important and that any one of our 79,000 members can call us and get the same service.”
