John Baugher served Waynesboro for decades as the owner of an auto dealership and as a selfless community person devoted to helping others.

Family members remember Baugher, who died March 18 in Richmond at age 85, as a funny and loving person. He shunned the notion of retirement by continuing to work as a volunteer at his suburban Richmond church and delivering meals for a catering business.

For 28 years, Baugher was the owner and president of Baugher Chevrolet-Buick in Waynesboro, following in his father’s footsteps. However, the business closed in 2008 after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. His daughter, Melissa Rourke of Richmond, said the closing of the business was devastating for her father. “He had a passion for the car industry. To this day, his employees were checking on him,” she said. Melissa Rourke said her father felt he had failed, but she consoled him by talking about the country’s national recession and troubled economic times.

Rourke has remained in the car business, now working for Carter Myers Automotive. Her continued work in the auto industry was essential to her dad.

Don Hall, president of the Virginia Automobile Dealers Association, described Baugher “as a Virginia gentleman who was always very opinionated about the industry.” Hall said Baugher worried about the future of small dealerships like his in Waynesboro.

Hall said Baugher was considerate enough to encourage him. “He was quick to tell me as a young guy about what I should be doing,” he said.

And despite his business acumen, colleagues recall Baugher generously gave his time to community service. For example, he had perfect attendance for over 30 years with the Waynesboro Rotary Club, where he once served as president. He also was involved with the local United Way, the Kiwanis and was president of the Waynesboro Jaycees.

“He was such a positive person,” said Len Poulin, the former president of the Waynesboro Rotary Club, who also did business with Baugher. “If somebody asked me the first thing I think of about John Baugher, it was his commitment to the community. He had genuine empathy and a desire to help people.”

Poulin said Baugher’s major project as a Rotary president was to build a picnic shelter in the Shenandoah Heights area. With the help of other Rotary members, that goal was accomplished.

Baugher’s humility was also something Poulin remembers. “He was a quiet servant. For a car salesman and a car dealer, he didn’t say, ‘buy from me, I’m a great guy,’ “ Poulin said.

Melissa Rourke said her father, for several years, would display youth art from the Waynesboro Schools in the car dealership for a month.

To family members, he loved to joke and be around people. “He never met a stranger in his life,” said Baugher’s granddaughter, Sydney Rourke of Waynesboro.

Rourke said even after moving to Richmond with his wife, Baugher continued to work as a receptionist at his Richmond church and deliver meals for a catering business. “He did not want to retire,” she said.

Baugher would visit her at college and offer Rourke encouragement. “He was my number one supporter,” she said. “He meant so much to me. He taught me that family is everything. He would drop everything for family,” she said.

According to his obituary, donations in Baugher’s memory can be made to Bon Air Baptist Church, 2521 Buford Road, Richmond, Va., 23235 or First Baptist Church, 301 S. Wayne Ave., Waynesboro, Va., 22980.

A celebration of his life is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Home in Waynesboro.