Looking for Halloween fun? Your guide to family-friendly events around Waynesboro

Despite Halloween falling on a Monday, lift your spirits because there are plenty of events taking place around town before the fall holiday.

However, there might be something scary lurking in the dark, officials from the Waynesboro Police Department and Augusta County Sheriff's Office said.

Augusta County posted a Facebook post about safety precautions. County officials advised families going out in the neighborhood to never leave their kids unsupervised, walk in groups and always check to see if the candy is tampered with, especially with the threat of rainbow fentanyl, which can be disguised as candy.

"They [families] should check every piece of candy they get and if it's opened or tampered with, they should put it in the trash," said Lt. Leslie Snyder, Augusta County Sheriff's Office public information officer.

Sgt. Jamie Dunn, Waynesboro Police Department's public information officer, agreed.

"You wouldn't buy candy at a grocery store that has been partially opened," he said. "Check your candy to make sure that it's in its original container or original packaging."

Door­-to­-door trick-or-treating for Halloween is Monday in Waynesboro and Augusta County. Dunn advised those wearing costumes to include something reflective so drivers will be able to see them better.

"Having the appropriate clothing for additional lighting because there's going to be a lot of potential cars on the roadway," Dunn said.

Snyder said children and adults should enjoy themselves on Halloween while taking safety precautions.

Below are some of the many events, from trunk-or-treat to a costume contest, which are happening this weekend.

1. Trick-or-Treat at the library

Waynesboro Public Library is hosting its trick-or-treat event 3 to 5 p.m. Friday for kids to show off their costumes and grab some candy.

Creature from the Black Lagoon, a 1940s film about a prehistoric beast lurking in the depths of the Amazonian jungle, will be shown 11 a.m. Saturday.

For more information, vist waynesboro.va.us.

2. Trunk-or-Treats around town

What better way of trick-or-treating than to trick-or-treat out of a decorated car trunk?

Different churches, as well as local businesses, will be hosting annual trunk-or-treat events, where the residents’ opened trunks are filled with Halloween decorations and are parked in the venue’s lot handing out candy to kids in costumes.

Some of the venues that will be hosting trunk-or-treat on Saturday include Wright Way Hyundai used car dealership from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Baptist Church from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., New Valley Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Mt. Vernon Church of the Brethren from 4 to 6 p.m. On Sunday, Bridge Christian Church will host trunk-or-treat 4 to 6 p.m.

The Waynesboro Republican Committee will be hosting its third trunk-or-treat event noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in its parking lot across from Arby's. The event will include free hot dogs, drinks, popcorn and candy.

3. Halloween Trick-or-Treat Trail

The Kiwanis Club is hosting its annual event 3:30 to 6 p.m. Friday at Main Street and Wayne Avenue. Around 30 merchants and local businesses in the downtown area will be handing out candy to children. The event features a costume contest where children will parade in their costumes on the street. Prizes such as games, toys and stuffed animals will given to the best costumes.

Kiwanis' table station and different inflatables will be set up in between Main Street and Wayne Avenue, where the Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building is.

Billie Quigley, Kiwanis Halloween Coordinator, said the event had to cancelled for two years because of the pandemic.

"We're just happy to do this small service project to make kids happy," she said. "We hope for good weather and lots of smiles and happy children."

Streets will be closed down beginning at 2:30 p.m. around the Main Street and Wayne Avenue intersections.

4. Halloween party at Plaza Antigua

Locals looking to party it up in their Halloween costumes can look no further as Waynesboro Plaza Antigua will be hosting its annual bash on Saturday.

The party will take place inside the restaurant from 7 p.m. with Mexican food, drink specials and music by DJ Fuego. There will also be cash prizes for the best costume. First place winner will receive $200, the second-place winner will receive $100 and the third-place winner will receive $50.

While this Halloween party can be geared toward the young adult crowd, families are still encouraged to come inside and enjoy the fun.

Before the party, children can have some "skele-fun" as there will be a sugar skull painting event hosted by The Glitter Bee, a local glitter and pro-henna artist, as a part of Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead), a colorful Mexican holiday celebrating the dead which usually runs from Nov. 1 to 2.