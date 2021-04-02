Lt. Governor candidate Sean Perryman to tour Waynesboro’s RISE All Black Library

“Representation matters,” McGuffin said. “It’s important for them to understand what this looks like [and] what’s expected of them when they get to be adults, and they want to run for office.”

Perryman is currently the Fairfax County NAACP President, a technology public policy advocate, attorney and former congressional investigator. He said it was especially important for him to come to Waynesboro because of the work RISE is doing.

“It’s so important for young Black people to see role models, and that library that they have is one of its kind,” Perryman said.

Perryman grew up in a working-class family and was the first to go to college and then onto law school, he said. He had to navigate that path alone and hopes to help young people because of that.

“I’m very cognizant of that in giving back and making sure that I help other children know that you can do this and, even if no one in your immediate family has done it, it could be possible for you,” Perryman said.