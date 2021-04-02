Lt. Governor candidate Sean Perryman to tour Waynesboro’s RISE All Black Library

Lieutenant Governor candidate Sean Perryman will tour Waynesboro’s RISE All Black Library on Saturday and meet with young people involved in the organization while there.
RISE, a social justice organization that advocates for the Black community, houses the one-of-a-kind All Black Library with over 1,000 books.
Co-founders of RISE, Chanda McGuffin and Sharon Fitz, began hosting virtual meet and greets with candidates earlier this year to ensure the community knows who they are voting for and, for young people, what the process of running for office looks like. McGuffin and Fitz have invited other candidates to visit Waynesboro. However, McGuffin said Perryman is the only candidate who has accepted the invitation and set a date to visit.
On Saturday, Perryman will tour the RISE facility, hear the story of how the organization came about and then answer questions from RISE children and their parents in attendance during his visit on Saturday.
“We want to make sure that they’re being heard and they understand what it means to be a Lt. Governor and how that relates to them and their community,” McGuffin said.
RISE is always in teaching mode, McGuffin said. She added that it was important for young children to understand the dynamics of running for office because they don’t always see themselves in those running for office.
“Representation matters,” McGuffin said. “It’s important for them to understand what this looks like [and] what’s expected of them when they get to be adults, and they want to run for office.”
Perryman is currently the Fairfax County NAACP President, a technology public policy advocate, attorney and former congressional investigator. He said it was especially important for him to come to Waynesboro because of the work RISE is doing.
“It’s so important for young Black people to see role models, and that library that they have is one of its kind,” Perryman said.
Perryman grew up in a working-class family and was the first to go to college and then onto law school, he said. He had to navigate that path alone and hopes to help young people because of that.
“I’m very cognizant of that in giving back and making sure that I help other children know that you can do this and, even if no one in your immediate family has done it, it could be possible for you,” Perryman said.
Renita Wade, the mother of Jyah Chambers, said her daughter plans to attend Perryman’s meet and greet on Saturday. Though Wade has taught her three children about politics from a young age, she sees the importance of her daughter getting involved in the virtual events RISE has been hosting and also Saturday’s meet and greet with Perryman.
“I feel like introducing politics early gives you a freedom before you become an adult,” Wade said. “You understand where you stand, you know what you believe in and what you don’t, and putting it out there is very important in this day and age because we’ll never progress as a country or world if we don’t introduce our children to these things.”
Perryman will be at RISE from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with an hour break at 1 p.m. for a Zoom meeting. RISE parents and children will be offered first priority-seating. McGuffin said others who are interested in attending may come and speak with Perryman for a few minutes. The event will be live streamed on the RISE Facebook page for those who can’t attend in person.
Perryman plans to make other stops on Saturday during his visit to Waynesboro.
“I want to take the time to get to know people because too often, places like Waynesboro are left off of Democratic candidates’ list, and it’s important to me,” Perryman said.