Lyndhurst church to hold fundraiser to help Sherando congregation rebuild after last year's fire

One Augusta County church will spend Saturday assisting one of its neighboring churches in need.

Lyndhurst United Methodist Church will hold a fundraiser Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to raise money for Sherando United Methodist Church. A barbecue meal for $8 will highlight the food offerings. Barbecue sandwiches for $3 and cake for $3 will also be available. Lyndhurst United Methodist is located at 2835 Lyndhurst Road in Augusta County.

Sherando lost its building to a fire in October of last year and has spent time since holding Sunday services in the local Ruritan Community Center on Mount Torrey Road.

The Virginia State Police investigated the fire. The fire started in the church sanctuary and the cause was undetermined, said State Police Spokeswoman Corinne Geller. She said there was no evidence of foul play or arson.

The church has hired an architect and is working on getting final designs for a new church together, according to Jeff Almarode, chairman of the church’s building committee. The church site is 2022 Howardsville Turnpike in the Lyndhurst area.

Sherando Pastor David Rash said the past year has brought its share of ups and downs.

“There have been a lot of obstacles and bumps in the road that have slowed down the whole process,” Rash said. “We are grateful for the gifts and fundraisers.”

Lori Valentine de Segovia, pastor of Lyndhurst United Methodist, said her church has a close relationship with the congregation of Sherando. She said Saturday’s fundraiser has been publicized.

“It’s open to the community,” she said. “We’ve posted in multiple Facebook groups and are sharing flyers in the larger communities as well.”

All proceeds from Saturday will go to help Sherando United Methodist Church.

Almarode said the church has raised some money for the rebuild through a GoFundMe page. Insurance coverage does not cover all of the costs of a proposed 6,000-square-foot new church. A groundbreaking is at least two to three months away. An architect has a layout for the new church, but several church committees must offer input on the interior design.

Rash said the church has increased membership and worship numbers since the October 2021.

“God is blessing us in amazing kinds of ways,” he said.

But the pastor calls the last year a multi-layered test.

“It is a test of all your cognitive, emotional and spiritual stuff,” he said.