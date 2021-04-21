Lyndhurst couple walks 500th mile on Waynesboro's South River Greenway

Jane and Bill Waggy completed their usual morning walk along Waynesboro’s South River Greenway on Wednesday but were greeted with unexpected fanfare in the parking lot — a celebration of their 500th mile.

The Lyndhurst couple has walked about 2.7 miles a day for the last 203 days. On Wednesday, the Waggy family surprised them with signs, balloons and banners to mark their accomplishment.

The Waggys began walking when Jane, 81, started having back trouble. Since their walking began, her back pain has subsided, the couple said.

Jane and Bill Waggy have walked the Greenway in all weather since August. The coldest day was 22 degrees, Bill said.

The pair can be seen walking Monday through Saturday mornings, and say they have met many friends along the way.

Although they’ve already reached the 500-mile mark, Bill, 77, said they intend to just keep walking without any set goals in mind.

To others who are thinking about beginning their own walking journey, the Waggy’s advice is to simply get started.

“We didn’t plan this at all,” Jane Waggy said. “It just gradually happened.”

