Lyndhurst woman arrested for robbery

A Lyndhurst woman was arrested Sunday for robbery after an incident at The Country Store.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office responded to the store around 9:23 a.m. for a reported robbery.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a female suspect entered the store and demanded cigarettes. The woman then allegedly went behind the counter, assaulted the store clerk, stole a pack of cigarettes and left the store on foot, police said.

Deputies located the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Crystal Dawn Cox of Lyndhurst, and arrested her without incident.

The store clerk sustained minor facial injuries as a result of the alleged assault, police said.

Cox is charged with one count of robbery and is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

