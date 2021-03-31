Madison man dies in Augusta County crash

A Madison County man died Tuesday after a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash on westbound I-61 near the 87.8 mile marker around 9:22 a.m.

A 2001 Kenworth T800 dump truck was traveling in the center lane when one of its tires ruptured, police said. This caused the vehicle to cross through the left lane and off the left side of the road. It struck a guard rail and an embankment before overturning.

The driver, 65-year-old David W. Cook, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was fully ejected from the vehicle, police said.

