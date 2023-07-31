Because of building maintenance, the Augusta County Library’s Fishersville location will be closed on Thursday to the public.

Curbside services will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. Patrons may request curbside services by calling (540) 949-6354 or (540) 885-3961.

In addition, the young adult and children’s area of the Fishersville building will be closed to the public on Friday. The library’s browsing areas, computers, meeting rooms, book sale, and other services (printing, copying, faxing, scanning, notary, etc.) will remain open and available for patrons.