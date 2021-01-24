Major vaccine delays could impact COVID-19 vaccine distribution throughout Virginia

Avula said that one goal is for local health departments to list upcoming vaccine opportunities by the time all localities reach Phase 1b.

As of Jan. 23, 50,147 Virginians are fully vaccinated, and 393,616 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Locally, as of Jan. 22, the CSHD has given 4,770 doses of the vaccine.

As vaccine rollouts continue, in partnership with the CSHD, Augusta Health continues to administer vaccines. Since December, Augusta Health has administered 5,336 vaccinations as of Thursday, according to an update from the hospital.

In an email on Thursday, Augusta Health director Lisa Schwenk said 426 community members were vaccinated on Monday, 432 on Tuesday and 473 on Wednesday.

Legislators that are part of the Central Shenandoah Valley General Assembly delegation are voicing concerns over the VDH COVID-19 vaccine dashboard’s discrepancies. They seek to understand better why the number of administered vaccines is far lower than the state’s amount available.