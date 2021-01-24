Major vaccine delays could impact COVID-19 vaccine distribution throughout Virginia

It remains unclear when most residents in the Central Shenandoah Health District can expect to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a press conference on Friday, state vaccination coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said Virginia is receiving around 105,000 doses of the vaccine weekly, far below the statewide demand.
“When you’re only getting a couple thousand new doses a week to be distributed between hospitals, health systems, health departments, providers and pharmacies, how do you do that in a way that even comes close to meeting the demand?” Avula said. “The answer is you don’t, you can’t, and understandably that has led to a great deal of confusion and frustration on the part of our public.”
Avula said that doses are divided up by population density. For example, if a locality is 3% of the state’s population, they will receive 3% of the state’s weekly vaccine distribution.
All localities across the Commonwealth are expected to be in vaccine Phase 1b soon. Unless there’s a significant change in the supply of vaccines, it could take two to three months before all of the individuals in that group are vaccinated, Avula said.
Phase 1b includes frontline essential workers, individuals 65 and older, people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps. Simultaneously, individuals falling into the 16 to 64 age range who have a high-risk medical condition or disability that increases their risk of severe illness from COVID-19 are eligible to receive the vaccine.
Avula said that one goal is for local health departments to list upcoming vaccine opportunities by the time all localities reach Phase 1b.
As of Jan. 23, 50,147 Virginians are fully vaccinated, and 393,616 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Locally, as of Jan. 22, the CSHD has given 4,770 doses of the vaccine.
As vaccine rollouts continue, in partnership with the CSHD, Augusta Health continues to administer vaccines. Since December, Augusta Health has administered 5,336 vaccinations as of Thursday, according to an update from the hospital.
In an email on Thursday, Augusta Health director Lisa Schwenk said 426 community members were vaccinated on Monday, 432 on Tuesday and 473 on Wednesday.
Legislators that are part of the Central Shenandoah Valley General Assembly delegation are voicing concerns over the VDH COVID-19 vaccine dashboard’s discrepancies. They seek to understand better why the number of administered vaccines is far lower than the state’s amount available.
“For example, Virginia hospitals reported that they have administered more than 175,000 vaccines. This represents the strong majority of doses administered across the state so far. The VDH dashboard on Friday, January 15th, however, showed that hospitals have done 122,870 vaccinations. The dashboard also reported a total of 242,530 vaccines administered statewide, despite the Commonwealth receiving 943,400 doses,” legislators said in a letter addressed to Gov. Ralph Northam. “We understand there will always be a lag in the data as it is reported and aggregated, but it is unclear to us why the discrepancy is so large. More importantly, it is unclear to us why approximately only a quarter of the doses the state has received have been administered to Virginians so far.”
During Friday’s press conference, Avula addressed such concerns and explained the gap between allocated and administered doses of the vaccine, which totals around 600,000 doses.
Avula said it’s data reporting delay issue from hospitals, health care providers and pharmacies responsible for reporting numbers to the health department. Secondly, Avula said this also includes the number of vaccines being set aside for upcoming vaccination events.
Del. Chris Runion, Del. John Avoli, Del. Tony Wilt, Del. Ronnie Campbell and Sen. Mark Obenshain have signed the letter.
Those hoping to receive the vaccine are wondering where they can go to get it. Major pharmacies, including CVS and Walgreens, announced they would offer the vaccine as soon as it’s available. Kroger will also provide the vaccine.
Allison McGee, Kroger Mid-Atlantic corporate affairs manager, said Kroger locations in Virginia are still waiting to receive the vaccines. All pharmacy locations will be participating based on their VDH jurisdiction, she said.
“A phased rollout will be based on guidance from CDC, VDH and vaccine supply,” McGee said in an email. “Hopefully, we will know more about timing soon.”
To learn more about the VDH COVID-19 vaccination response and determine which phase you are eligible for, visit vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.