The Augusta County Sheriff said a New Market man drowned Saturday night when attempting to swim across a lake at the Stoney Creek Resort.

The address is in the 200 block of Lake Drive in Greenville. The 911 call was received at 6:52 p.m.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith identified the victim as Dakota Marcus Fulk, 20, of New Market. Fulk was at the resort with his wife, family members and friends. The Sheriff’s Office said he was attempting to swim across the lake when he became distressed and went underwater.

The Virginia State Police search and recovery team assisted with locating and recovering Fulk’s body. The body was recovered, and Fulk was pronounced dead at 11:56 p.m. Saturday.

Fulk’s body has been sent to the office of the chief medical examiner in Manassas for examination.

Emergency crews from Augusta County Fire and Rescue, Stuarts Draft Rescue, the Riverheads Fire Department, and the Staunton Fire Department assisted in the case.