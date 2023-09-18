A warm, sunny Saturday morning is the perfect time to run through beautiful Waynesboro.

And there’s no better way to cap off that run than with a margarita.

That’s precisely what happened for 290 runners on Saturday who participated in the Margarita 5K hosted at Plaza Antigua.

“It was great. Perfect weather, lots of people having fun, and lots of people getting healthy,” said Robyn Jones, the owner of Corkscrew Racing, the race’s organizer.

The nearly 300 runners are a record for the company’s Margarita 5K event, where runners complete the 3.1-mile course and then enjoy community and drinks together. Jones said the atmosphere after the races plays as big of a role in why people seek out their races as the actual running.

“It’s really about the party afterward that keeps people coming back,” Jones said. “We do have some competitive runners, but our majority are people that are out having a good time, staying healthy, and enjoying the afterparty.”

Jones said the partnership between Plaza Antigua and Corkscrew Racing came about when the restaurant’s owner participated in other races.

“Their owner had run some of our races and said, ‘Hey, we’d love to do a margarita race,’” Jones said. “That’s how it started. Our tagline is ‘Running never tasted so good.’ We usually do wines and ciders, so we thought, ‘Why not a margarita?’”

The overall winner of 5K was Dillon Nelson, from Mineral, Virginia. The fastest local runner was Ian Briley of Fishersville, who blazed the course to a time of 18:19.

The top female finisher was Ana Arias, a Harrisonburg native, who ran the course in 23:02.61. Full results can be found on Blue Ridge Timing’s website.

The next race coming up for Corkscrew Racing is the Monster Mash 5K in Nellysford on Oct. 28, where runners are encouraged to participate in costumes.