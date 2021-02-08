Maryland man arrested after 31-mile pursuit through Waynesboro, Augusta County

A Maryland man was arrested Sunday by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office after leading deputies on a pursuit that lasted more than 30 miles.

Two deputies conducting speed enforcement in the 400 block of Eastside Highway attempted to stop a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, but the driver refused to stop.

The vehicle continued traveling south into Waynesboro where it ran a red light at Delphine and Main Street before eventually stopping at Mountain Road and South Delphine Avenue, police said.

When deputies exited their patrol vehicles and attempted to stop the driver, the driver put the vehicle in reverse and "intentionally rammed one of the deputy's vehicles and again fled."

The vehicle continued down Mount Torrey Road entering Nelson County before stopping again in the 8000 block of Crabtree Falls Highway. Deputies were then able to take the driver, identified as 28-year-old Paul Henry Gould, into custody.

Gould is charged with reckless driving, felony eluding, driving under the influence of drugs, assault on a law enforcement officer, felony destruction of property and felony hit and run.

Only minor injuries to the deputies and Gould were reported, police said.