When the Riverheads Volunteer Fire Department opened in Greenville in 2011, it provided a vital emergency service link to an elementary school and high school, and a much quicker response time to several Augusta County communities.

Former Augusta County Supervisor Nancy Sorrells represented the Riverheads District at the time. She pushed hard for the department and was proud of it happening.

But the Riverheads Volunteer Fire Department is in the midst of a crisis. The chief and 21 volunteer firefighters resigned last week.

Sorrells said prior to the station opening, communities such as Greenville and Mint Spring were dependent on fire departments coming from Raphine, Stuarts Draft and Middlebrook 15 to 20 minutes away.

“Now, someone could be there in a minute,” she said of possible emergency incidents at Riverheads Elementary and Riverheads High School.

Growth has continued in the service area. Construction is happening now on a third Riverheads school, and there has been substantial residential growth in the Greenville area.

Reaction to the Aug. 14 resignations was strong on social media.

One of the firefighters who resigned, Justin Brown, said the departures came after conflict with the current president of Riverheads: Gerry Chandler.

Chandler could not be reached for comment Friday.

Brown said in a Facebook post, “You will immediately see a drop in response time and the quality of people that show up in these calls.” Brown referred to Greenville and the surrounding areas as the hardest hit by the volunteer resignations.

The Augusta County government is monitoring the situation, according to County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald and Board of Supervisors Chairman Mike Shull, the current Riverheads District supervisor.

“We have been working with the Riverheads Volunteer Fire Department to ensure coverage is in place,” Fitzgerald said in an email. “We have always had county EMS staff in the building 24 hours a day. We have two staff members per day. The volunteers run the fire side of the house and they are currently providing coverage with volunteers. We do not have any additional staffing in the building at this time, however we continue to monitor the situation and will ensure that coverage is provided to the community.”

Shull said he, Fitzgerald and County Fire Chief Greg Schacht met with Chandler, the new Riverheads chief and some remaining members on Tuesday. He said county leaders were assured that there is enough remaining staff to answer calls.

“They had a list of 18 to 20 people who are responding to calls,” Shull said. “We’re sitting back to see if they can handle the calls. It’s in their hands.”

Shull said the residents in the Riverheads area are eager to see that calls are answered.

At the time of the Riverheads Volunteer Fire Department opening in 2011, Sorrells marveled at the pace of progress.

In a February 2011 email, she said, “Think about it — we broke ground on this project in mid-August and in less than six months we have a new fire and rescue station to fill (24/7) the biggest fire and rescue hole in the county.”