STUARTS DRAFT — Frank and Melodie Spence live at Smith Mountain Lake, but when they saw the Famous Idaho Potato Tour was coming to Stuarts Draft Wednesday, they made the trip.

“It is something to see,” said Frank Spence, who said the adventurous couple has previously traveled to see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and drove Route 66 from the Midwest to Santa Monica, Calif. The couple’s daughter, Kristina Reese, and her husband, Kevin, delayed their return to California to accompany the couple to DAP’S Ice Cream, Burgers and Fries in Stuarts Draft.

The four-ton potato — made of fiberglass — is transported by truck across the country by the tater team. Kyle Rauterkus is part of a marketing team commissioned by the Idaho Potato Commission. Rauterkus said he and others traveling with the potato will spend seven months on the road visiting various locations. Their next stop is the Indianapolis 500 Parade next week.

Rauterkus said the southeast corner of Idaho is the best potato-growing part of the state. He said the four-ton potato on the truck was crafted out of fiberglass by an Idaho couple, Sharolyn and Chris Schofield.

“It took them two years to complete,” said Rauterkus, who said the work of art was made in a barn studio at the Schofield residence.

While people wonder if the big potato is real, Rauterkus said he has to remind them that the largest potato grown on record was 11 pounds.

Driving the massive potato across the country is a challenge, according to Rauterkus. “Every state tells the roads we can travel and the time of day we travel,” he said.

Phil Witry, the owner of DAP’S, said Wednesday’s visit of the giant potato marked at least the fifth time it has stopped at DAP’S since the business opened eight years ago. Rauterkus said DAP’S is an appropriate location because the business uses Idaho potatoes in its French fries.