Gene McCutcheon was born on Port Republic Road in Waynesboro, but his skill as a licensed funeral director and embalmer took him to New York, where he worked in some of the city’s largest funeral homes and churches.

Forty years ago, he and his wife Jeanie returned to Waynesboro to open a funeral home on the same street he was born on.

Gene McCutcheon said the bustle and bright lights of New York could never outrank his home. “I came back here to give back to my community,” he said. He also wanted to be a role model for young Black men, demonstrating that they could succeed through hard work.

The McCutcheon family’s four decades of service and dedication were honored Saturday night. Co-workers offered a celebration and plaques of appreciation to the family.

Honored were Gene and Jeanie for their 40 years of work with the funeral home in Waynesboro. Gene has served as president-owner and Jeanie as administrator.

Also recognized were son Carl Jr. for his 25 years of work as a vice president and funeral director-embalmer with the business and daughter-in-law Tammy Nicholas-McCutcheon, who has worked for 15 years at McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home and Cremation Services as a funeral director-embalmer.

Jeanie McCutcheon was ready to give up the commutes into Manhattan for work and return to her husband’s hometown. “The Lord spoke to me one day,” she said of the decision to open the funeral home on Port Republic Road.

In addition to serving as the funeral home’s administrator, Jeanie McCutcheon’s public service includes stints on the Waynesboro Planning Commission, Waynesboro City Council, and the Port Republic Road Historical and Community Association. She also currently is a member of the Waynesboro Board of Equalization.

Tammy Nicholas-McCutcheon did not plan a career in the funeral business, but pursued it because of Gene and Jeanie’s support. “Thank you for encouraging me,” she said to her in-laws. Nicholas-McCutcheon promised that she and Carl would carry their legacy.

Carl McCutcheon spoke of how his father trained him in the business and said, “I am proud to be Carl Eugene McCutcheon, Jr.”

Employees spoke of how the McCutcheon family nurtured them as community team members.

“You are about the community,” said employee Walter Thomas. “Every service, each family is personal to you. That’s why the McCutcheon and Jones name will last forever.”