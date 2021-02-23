Mid-Atlantic Recovery Center opening in Waynesboro

Additionally, MARC hopes to reduce the stigma around opioid treatment. Hahn and nurse Karren Simonsen said a common misconception is that people on drugs have nothing better to do. In actuality, it can happen to anybody, they said.

“I’d say maybe up to 75% of our patients are not the heroin users that people imagine. It’s people taking over-the-counter medicines or that we’re legitimately prescribed opioids and can’t get off them now,” Hahn said.

“I think one of the easiest ways to tell if someone themselves has a problem with opioids is if you have trouble existing in your day-to-day-life without it,” Simonsen added. “It’s as simple as calling us. We’ll walk you through it. There’s nothing to be ashamed of. We don’t entertain stigma inside this building.”

The opening has been almost two years in the making for Broadnax who said she’s looking forward to having patients walk through their hallways and improving their quality of life.

“There have been a lot of small moments, but what’s going to do it for me is having a patient walk up and down the hallway,” she said. “It’s just that feeling of knowing people are in the building and maybe today is not going to be rock bottom for them. That’s worth it.”

