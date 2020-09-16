Middle River Regional Jail inmate dies by apparent suicide

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Middle River Regional Jail is investigating after an inmate died Tuesday of an apparent suicide.

The jail said Wednesday that a housing unit officer discovered the inmate with a sheet tied around his neck at 7:16 p.m. and called for assistance. CPR and life-saving measures were performed while 911 was called. EMS arrived at 7:28 p.m. and life saving measures continued until 8:02 p.m. when the decision was made to discontinue efforts, the jail said.

The inmate was a 19-year-old male being held without bond on four probation violations in Augusta County. He had been in MRRJ since Dec. 19, 2019, and was scheduled for a court date on Tuesday. The court case had been continued until Dec. 18.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith has initiated an external review and jail superintendent Jeff Newton has directed an internal review.

