Middle River Regional Jail Inmate dies from apparent suicide

VERONA — A 41-year-old male inmate at Middle River Regional Jail died Friday in an apparent suicide, the jail announced in a release.

The man, beging held without bond, was discovered with a blanket tied around his neck at 1:58 p.m. by a housing unit officer at the jail, the release said.

Medical staff at the jail performed CPR on the inmate and called 911. EMS arrived at 2:10 p.m. and life-saving measures continued until 2:39 p.m. before the decision was made to stop.

The inmate, whose name has not been released, was being held on charges including kidnapping by force, protection order violations, use of firearm in commission of felony, possession of firearm while protection order in effect and violation of protective order while armed with a deadly weapon. He was scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has initiated an external review and Middle River Regional Jail Superintendent Jeffery Newton has directed an internal review, according to the release.

