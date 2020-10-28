Middle River Regional Jail inmates isolated after officer test positive for COVID-19

VERONA — Several housing units are isolating at Middle River Regional Jail after a transportation officer tested positive for COVID-19.

The jail was notified Monday evening that the officer had tested positive, according to a press release from the jail.

The officer transported inmates on Thursday from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Jail to MRRJ. The inmates, the officer, and a second officer all wore masks, MRRJ said.

In addition to the transport, the officer also supervised an outside inmate work detail on Thursday.

The officer that tested positive is self-isolating at home, according to the jail. The second officer that was in the vehicle during the inmate transport also is self-isolating at home and monitoring for symptoms.

The housing unit where the work detail lived, as well as the two housing units that the inmates transferred from Harrisonburg-Rockingham were being housed, have been placed on quarantine.

The inmates from the work detail and those transferred from Harrisonburg-Rockingham have been tested for COVID-19 and results are pending. All the inmates isolated pending COVID-19 test results from the potential exposure are housed together, MRRJ said.

"Staff have coordinated with Dr. Laura Kornegay, health director of the Central Shenandoah Health District at Virginia Department of Health," MRRJ said in a a statement. "The decision as to whether to test all inmates in the quarantined units has not been made. It will depend on the test results from the inmates that have been tested."

