Middle River Regional Jail looking to solve low vaccination rates

VERONA — Middle River Regional Jail is working on a program to incentivize vaccination status among inmates to improve numbers, as 86% of new intakes are unvaccinated.
Superintendent Jeffery Newton shared the figure at the jail’s authority board meeting on Tuesday. Of the 14% who claim to be vaccinated, the jail can only confirm 8% of those with the Virginia Department of Health, Newton said.
“Talking to other jails in the Commonwealth, some of them have had some success providing some incentive to the inmates — free phone time, things like that — so staff has been working on that,” Newton said.
Every inmate has been offered the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines while the jail is waiting to hear when Pfizer will be available to them, Newton said.
Inmates are now rapid tested when they enter the jail, which Newton said has identified several cases before they entered the population. In November 2020, the jail reported over 400 positive cases of COVID-19, which led to backlash from the community. In the most recent numbers through Sept. 22, only 28 inmates tested positive, including six breakthrough cases of vaccinated individuals.
According to Newton, the Department of Corrections resumed the transfer of inmates out of Middle River Regional Jail, including moving 224 inmates out of the facility in the past few months.
“They have promised us that they are going to get back to a regular, routine transfer schedule,” Newton said of the department.
The jail currently has 753 inmates. MRRJ averaged 843 inmates in 2020 and reached a peak of 901. The operational capacity at the jail is only 600 inmates. The Department of Corrections has transferred 224 inmates out of MRRJ’s care since the pandemic began.
MRRJ previously discussed expanding the jail after a needs assessment said the facility needed 1,283 beds by 2029. However, a lack of support from localities and the surrounding communities led to an expansion being removed from the discussion in favor of a renovation.
On June 1, the authority board approved a $14.5 million renovation of facilities which will include no additional beds. The price tag is significantly lower than the proposed $40 million of a full expansion.