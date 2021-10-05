Middle River Regional Jail looking to solve low vaccination rates

VERONA — Middle River Regional Jail is working on a program to incentivize vaccination status among inmates to improve numbers, as 86% of new intakes are unvaccinated.

Superintendent Jeffery Newton shared the figure at the jail’s authority board meeting on Tuesday. Of the 14% who claim to be vaccinated, the jail can only confirm 8% of those with the Virginia Department of Health, Newton said.

“Talking to other jails in the Commonwealth, some of them have had some success providing some incentive to the inmates — free phone time, things like that — so staff has been working on that,” Newton said.

Every inmate has been offered the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines while the jail is waiting to hear when Pfizer will be available to them, Newton said.

Inmates are now rapid tested when they enter the jail, which Newton said has identified several cases before they entered the population. In November 2020, the jail reported over 400 positive cases of COVID-19, which led to backlash from the community. In the most recent numbers through Sept. 22, only 28 inmates tested positive, including six breakthrough cases of vaccinated individuals.