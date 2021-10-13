Middlebrook woman mapping barn quilt trail for Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY — Carol Turrentine, of Middlebrook, envisions a barn quilt trail telling the stories of the county as well as increasing tourism and interest in the community.
Purposed to highlight the rural landscape, businesses, residents and farming of the area, the barn quilt trail arises from a collaboration between Staunton Augusta Art Center, tourism, Augusta County Libraries and the Augusta County Historical Society.
As the popularity of barn quilts spread with trails in 48 states, this creative collaboration is working to add Augusta County to the existing trails in Virginia, which include Highland, Greene and Craig counties among others.
In premise, the trail would provide a map denoting different barn quilts in the county (with owners’ permission) that people can then drive by to see.
Since many barn quilts already decorate the county, Turrentine hopes the map will help people to notice them and the locations they accentuate.
“These barns are so pretty, but some people don’t really notice them, especially if they are not painted with bright colors,” said Turrentine. “When you put a barn quilt on there, it draws your attention to the architecture, to the farm and to the location. Suddenly, you’re seeing a bigger picture. And, every time you drive by there, you can see it.”
The trail’s purpose is planned to involve educational activities for children, increased tourism, and traffic to local businesses.
Turrentine’s hope is also to one day expand the trail to contiguous counties, like Rockingham and Rockbridge in a larger Shenandoah Valley Trail project. She also aims to showcase barn quilts not only in the rural areas of the county but also in Staunton, for example.
“My idea is not just for Augusta County, and not only a barn quilt trail, but a trail would be the foundation,” said Turrentine.
Though barn quilts are inspired by the age-old tradition of quilting, Turrentine emphasizes that they are a new way of telling history—one she hopes will underscore the unique qualities of the county.
“This is a new history that we’re doing,” said Turrentine. “It’s not like we are just trying to revitalize something that’s already existed because barn quilts are a pretty new art form. They can promote tourism and wake people to what a jewel this county is, really.”