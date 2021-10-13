Middlebrook woman mapping barn quilt trail for Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY — Carol Turrentine, of Middlebrook, envisions a barn quilt trail telling the stories of the county as well as increasing tourism and interest in the community.

Purposed to highlight the rural landscape, businesses, residents and farming of the area, the barn quilt trail arises from a collaboration between Staunton Augusta Art Center, tourism, Augusta County Libraries and the Augusta County Historical Society.

As the popularity of barn quilts spread with trails in 48 states, this creative collaboration is working to add Augusta County to the existing trails in Virginia, which include Highland, Greene and Craig counties among others.

In premise, the trail would provide a map denoting different barn quilts in the county (with owners’ permission) that people can then drive by to see.

Since many barn quilts already decorate the county, Turrentine hopes the map will help people to notice them and the locations they accentuate.