'Miracle on 34th Street' opens this weekend at The Hilltop

STAUNTON — A local group of actors are hoping to share a little magic this weekend.

ShenanArts will perform its most prominent act of the year, “Miracle on 34th Street a Play,” on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at The Hilltop.

The community theater group will perform the play version of the 1947 film of the same name originally written and directed by George Seaton. The play revolves around a retired older man, Kris Kringle, who gets a job working for Doris Walker, a divorced mother who doesn’t believe in Christmas tales, as Santa Claus for Macy’s, but Walker is startled by his claim to be the genuine Santa.

During dress rehearsals for Wednesday evening, a handful of actors and extras were present in their costumes. Before rehearsals, play director and board member Anne Fitzgerald encouraged everyone, especially the kids, to “have fun with it.”

Fitzgerald has worked with ShenanArts productions many times, but this is her first time producing this play. The show has been in production since October. She said directing the play has been an “incredible” process.

“These folks are not only talented, but they’re also generous with their time and spirit; they’re very encouraging of each other,” Fitzgerald said. “They come in, they have their lines rememorized, and they’re willing to take any notes given to them. They will work outside of rehearsal time to work together.”

What’s the secret to being a good stage actor? Challenging and testing yourself to memorize lines, said actor James Sargent, who plays Judge Henry Harper.

“Knowing the part so well that it just flows out and all you have to do is attenuate the actions and so on,” he said.

Although Christmas is meant to be joyful and a time for kids to have fun with the holiday magic, actress Cathy Marsh, who plays Doris Walker, said the big takeaway from the play is people are never too old to believe in fairytales and miracles.

“Faith is believing in things when maybe your common sense tells you not to,” she said. “I think what it tells us about Christmas and life, in general, is to have faith and believe. Even if you have doubts, there’s magic everywhere if you look closely enough.”

Around 2,100 people showed up last year to see “A Christmas Carol,” but is expecting more people to see the performance this upcoming weekend. The play’s producer, Fara Wright, said having such a huge audience can be “nerve-wracking,” but community theater is better to work with because of the passion for being on stage.

“You did it, not because you had to sign a contract to get money, but because you wanted to and you wanted to be here,” Wright said. “I think people are ready to get out and have a good time, have family experiences, and I think ShenanArts is ready for that.”

Tickets range from $12 to $19 and are available online at shenanarts.org or by calling (540) 712-0001.

All proceeds will go towards the ShenanArts theater group.