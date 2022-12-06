Missing man found dead in river near Waynesboro

The body of a man reported missing over the weekend was found Monday morning in the South River near Waynesboro.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said Sheriff’s deputies and Augusta County Fire and Rescue were called behind Old Tower Lane near Waynesboro around 10 Monday morning.

They found a body submerged in the river. They identified the body as Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin, Sr. Lampkin, 52, had been previously reported missing. The body has been sent to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas.

Foul play is not suspected. Lampkin was last seen Saturday night around 6 p.m. at his home in Waynesboro.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said, “this is not the outcome we were hoping for in regards to Mr. Lampkin’s whereabouts. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”