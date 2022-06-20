Missing model ship sailing to its final destination

When Daniel Schorsch died in 2018, he was remembered as a skilled Waynesboro attorney, accomplished writer of novels and loving husband, father and grandfather.

Many didn’t know the New York City native spent countless hours crafting models of historic ships, including the Harriet Lane. The Harriet Lane was a Civil War ship named after President James Buchanan’s niece, who also served the bachelor president as his first lady. Schorsch, who studied at the Webb Institute of Naval Architecture as an undergraduate, crafted his Harriet Lane model over 200 hours in 2007-08, according to his widow Ellen.

Donated to the Waynesboro Rotary Club, the ship model was purchased by Judy Aitcheson, the widow of Dr. Tracy Aitcheson, a former Rotary district governor. When he died in 2019, the Harriet Lane model was donated back to Rotary to be auctioned off at a Rotary District Conference in 2020. But the pandemic intervened, and there was no auction.

Ellen Schorsch thought about the Harriet Lane earlier this year with the fourth anniversary of her husband’s death.

“I was touched by how many lives he touched,” she said of her late husband.

She said he helped disadvantaged people, served as president of the Temple House of Israel congregation in Staunton and relaxed by building ship models.

Jeff Fife, a Waynesboro Rotary Club member, said Ellen Schorsch had asked him earlier this year, “where the boat (Harriet Lane) was.”

The model ship was still at the home of Judy Aitcheson. And on Thursday night at a Rotary Club picnic, Daniel Schorsch’s expertly crafted model was returned to the Schorsch family by Judy Aitcheson.

But the story does not end there.

The Ruby Lane is going to the Webb Institute in Glenn Cove, New York. The ship model will sit in the Ruby Lounge, a room dedicated to the memory of Daniel Schorsch’s sister Ruby, who died in a car accident in 1978. Alumni of the Webb Institute include Daniel Schorsch, his brother Gene and grandson Seth.

Ellen Schorsch said she and her family will travel to the Webb Institute later this year to take the ship model to its final destination.

“It is exceptional of Judy Aitcheson to donate this back,” she said.

She also looks forward to the final journey for the Harriet Lane.

“This is a ‘welcome home’ event for the Lane, which would have made Dan very happy,” said Ellen Schorsch.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.