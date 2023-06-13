The modular classroom home for over a decade for Waynesboro’s Rockfish Gap Tourist Information Center will soon be moved off Afton Mountain.

Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp told City Council Monday that a local community agency would take possession of the unit. And Hamp said the new owner would cover the moving costs off the mountain.

Waynesboro City Council encouraged Hamp to discontinue the center at last month's meeting.

The council was given a presentation on moving the tourist information center to a new location on East Main Street by Greg Hitchin, Waynesboro’s director of economic development and tourism.

Hitchin told the council that a city consultant had identified East Main as the gateway to the city, and said the location is still near both Shenandoah National Park and the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Members of the council listened to Hitchin’s presentation but did not offer support for it.

Councilman Terry Short said he supported the idea of an easement on Interstate 64 to erect a sign directing travelers to the city.

Hamp said in an interview last month that Waynesboro has had a tourism information center on Afton Mountain off Interstate 64 for 40 years. But when the modular classroom was purchased in 2010, the center was moved to the top of the mountain.

Hamp spoke of the neglect of the area and its remoteness when addressing the council last month.

Volunteers have staffed the tourism information center during its operation, and the city expressed gratitude for their efforts last month.