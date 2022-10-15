More than 100 people participate in annual suicide prevention walk

STAUNTON — More than 100 people gathered at Gypsy Hill Park on Saturday morning in Staunton to reflect and hopefully offer some hope.

Virginia’s chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosted the 8th annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk to raise funds and try and educate people about suicide and how to prevent it.

“It is a community of support in a way because people can come together and see that really, we’re not alone,” said Markita Madden-Puckett, the organization’s chapter program manager. “There are people out here that have experienced what we’ve experienced and what can we do to encourage each other, uplift one another and give each other hope.”

So far, the chapter have raised almost $70,000, surpassing its $60,000.

The walk was 1.3 miles long around the park, where the participants walked one lap around the jogging trail. Several participants wore colored honor beads, which are beaded necklaces worn in honor of to relatives, partners and friends lost to suicide.

One participant, Katrina Castaneda, was walking because she lost a close relative and survived an attempt. She said the community walk has been very healing for her.

“It feels very healing to be around others and hear their stories,” Castaneda said. “It’s very emotional and crying a lot, but it’s happy and sad and just healing to me.”

Kathe Gollber, executive director of the AFSP’s Virginia chapter, said the community walk was a success.

“The best way to describe this event short-term is hope,” she said. “It’s one opportunity every year where we have the entire community together and show a visible support of mental health.”

AFSP’s Virginia chapter board member, Ron North, whose red-colored honor bead was recognized during the opening ceremony due to losing his partner to suicide from depression and anxiety.

“It’s therapeutic to me to even help and be involved in community events and stuff like that,” he said. “Connecting with other survivors of suicide loss is also a huge thing.”

Although the topic of suicide prevention can be touchy and sensitive in nature, Gollber said it’s important for loved ones and outsiders to have a conversation with anyone struggling with mental health.

“If somebody’s behavior seems different to you or you think that something is off, trust your gut and have a conversation and say, ‘Hey, are you OK?’ or ‘How are you doing?’” she said. “You can tell the, ‘I’m concerned about you’ and you can even ask them directly if they’re considering suicide.”

Gollber shared some advice for those struggling.

“Talk to the ones that love you,” she said. “You’ll be surprised at how willing your loved ones are to support you and listen to you, be open about your struggles, ask the folks that you love so that you can lean on them and you can always dial 988 for support.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health and suicidality, call or text the crisis hotline at 988.