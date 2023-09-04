The Little Giants might have lost their home game Friday, but off the field, they were winners.

You couldn’t tell by just looking at them standing on the football field at halftime — Macie Sprouse in her purple and gold Waynesboro cheerleading outfit and Lane McNorton with his Giants football Jersey and purple shorts — but these two young athletes were fighting a more important battle than the night’s football game. The two were part of a large group of students on the field, each holding a yellow sign representing a local child in the last decade who is either currently fighting pediatric cancer, is a pediatric cancer survivor, or has succumbed to pediatric cancer.

When you look closely at the signs held up by Macie, a sophomore cheerleader, and Lane, a junior football player, you will see that they are holding their names. The two Waynesboro High School students are part of the inspiration behind the school’s football team sponsoring its second annual “Go Gold Night” to raise awareness and badly needed funds to fight back against this deadly childhood disease.

Five years ago, Macie was diagnosed with a very aggressive, high-risk Pre B Cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. She received two-and-a-half years of aggressive chemotherapy and is currently in remission.

Lane was also diagnosed five years ago with a similar form of aggressive cancer. He learned of a relapse a year ago and had a successful bone marrow transplant. He is now in remission for the second time.

September is Childhood Cancer and Leukemia Awareness Month, so the entire evening Friday was dedicated to raising awareness about these diseases and informing people about how they can support funding to turn the tide in fighting to save children affected by pediatric cancer. In addition to the halftime presentation, the announcer presented statistics and information throughout the evening.

Also participating in Go Gold Night was Tamara Campbell, the mother of MaDee Boxler, who battled pediatric cancer from 2008-2010 before passing away. The MaDee Project, established in her memory, provides financial support for the families of children fighting pediatric cancer. In just 13 years, the MaDee Project has supported 126 local children. Of those, 23 have passed away, 88 remain in remission, and 16 remain in the fight.

Leading the charge at Waynesboro is Macie’s mom, Misty Sprouse, who is not only the mother of a childhood cancer fighter, but who has served as the regional lead advocate with the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation and is a current board member of the University of Virginia’s Children’s Hospital Advisory Board.

“We would like to thank you all for participating in Waynesboro Football’s Childhood Cancer Go Gold Night. Your support means a lot. We raise awareness because people continue to think childhood cancer is rare. I’m here to say it isn’t. Sadly, I am sure most of you know a child that had or has cancer. Research is grossly underfunded,” Sprouse said.

She noted that until June of 2022, the state of Virginia dedicated no funding to childhood cancer research; on the federal level, just four percent of cancer funding goes to finding a cure for pediatric cancer.

“Kids deserve more than four percent of research funding. Please help be a voice for our precious children,” she pleaded.

Sprouse went on to describe how childhood cancer affects young people. “Every one of these children and their families’ lives have changed. Life as they knew it will never be the same. They made friends in the halls of the hospital; they missed months of school; and their bodies were pumped full of dangerous and hazardous chemotherapy and other medications.”

She continued: “They had pain and sickness that would cripple adults, yet they ran around, smiled, and remained positive. They had countless labs, procedures, side effects, blood and platelet transfusions, and too many tough days.”

Sprouse concluded her halftime remarks with these words: “This monster has stolen too many of our children. We need you to continue to raise awareness. Speak to your legislators, demand change in funding, and elect leaders who are going to make this a priority.

“Thank you to the community for Going Gold tonight, for the best student section in the Valley for representing the bravest children, and to Waynesboro Football and Cheer for tackling Childhood Cancer.”