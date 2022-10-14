Mussel restoration continues in the South River

The South River’s freshwater mussel population was decimated by decades of mercury contamination of the river from the former DuPont Plant in Waynesboro.

But the hope is that trend can be reversed. As part of the DuPont settlement brokered five years ago by the administration of then Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, restoration of the South River’s mussel population continues.

Since 2020, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has stocked mussels in both the South and Shenandoah rivers locally, and more than 1,000 of three different mussel species were put in the South River in Waynesboro Friday.

Brian Watson, the state mussel biologist for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, said the mussels placed in the river Friday are two to three years old and come from a state hatchery in Charles City. Mussels have two shells and are connected by a hinge-like ligament.

Besides adding to the fish and wildlife population of the river, Watson said the ability of the mussels to survive offers a key barometer of the river’s health.

“Healthy mussels means a healthy river,” Watson said.

Mussels improve the water quality of streams and rivers by acting as filters. Death of mussels in large numbers is an indication of toxic contamination.

Monitoring of the mussels placed in the South River is periodically done to see how the restoration is progressing.

“We come back once a year to monitor,” Watson said.

The mussels put in different locations of the river at Ridgeview Park Friday had small tags on them, which help identify them in the future. Watson said the mussel restoration is a long-term proposition. The first placement of mussels in the South River was in 2020, and last year’s placement attracted then Virginia First Lady Pam Northam, a former science teacher.

But a real measurement of mussel restoration will take about a decade, Watson said.

“We will look for their survival in the spring, and reproduction in the next two to three years,” he said.

There won’t be a lot of movement by the mussels, Watson said.

“They could get washed down the river in a high flow event,” he said.

Providing a big boost to Friday’s mussel placement in the South River were students from a Waynesboro High School ecology class. Teacher Kristin Trover said Friday’s work provided “something special” for her students, some of whom plan to be college science majors.

“They are also helping improve the quality of the river,” she said of the students’ efforts.