‘My animals get treated better than these inmates do’: Community members hold peaceful protest at Middle River Regional Jail over COVID-19 outbreak

STAUNTON — In August, Tracy Stover started an online petition requesting staff at the Middle River Regional Jail wear masks correctly to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the jail. Four months later, 401 offenders have tested positive for the virus.
Stover was one of 25 people who attended Raise Your Voice for Justice at the jail on Saturday morning, a peaceful protest rally aiming to shed light on how MRRJ inmates have been treated during the pandemic.
“It’s been a problem from the beginning, and they haven’t taken it seriously,” Stover said. “So when I hear the superintendent say, ‘We’ve done everything we can,’ no, they didn’t.”
Stover’s son, who’s now in the Rockingham County Jail, was housed at MRRJ from February to September. MRRJ inmates didn’t receive masks until this summer, three to four months after the pandemic began. After they received them, Stover’s son complained about staff not wearing masks, which she had him document.
“There were more than 500 instances of staff not wearing masks, staff not wearing them correctly, [wearing them] on their necks, on their chins, people not wearing gloves [that were] passing out medicine, nurses not wearing gloves and [people] passing out food without gloves,” Stover said.
Stover said her son was not given a reason as to why he was transferred to Rockingham, but she suspects it’s because they were “making too much noise.”
“Even though I felt like it was a retaliatory act, it was probably a blessing because my son hasn’t gotten COVID yet,” Stover said.
Protesters are concerned with overcrowding at MRRJ, one factor that has contributed to the recent outbreak at the jail. As of Saturday, 867 inmates were in custody at MRRJ, which is only designed to hold 396 inmates. Inmates are isolating in place as the outbreak continues.
“The overcrowding of this jail has been a problem for a long time,” said Jennifer Lewis, one of the event’s organizers.
Lewis felt a part of her was almost negligent for saying people should rally on Saturday, but she knew they had to do it for the people who don’t have a voice right now, she said.
“It’s 20 degrees. I am freezing, but I’ll be damned if I’m leaving before noon,” Lewis said. “[I’m] making sure that those people in there know that somebody loves them and somebody cares about them. We’re going to keep fighting.”
Other common concerns among Saturday’s protesters included lack of personal protective equipment and the lack of medical attention for inmates who have received a positive COVID diagnosis.
“They are human beings, and they need to be treated as such,” said Andrea Jackson, another one of the rally’s organizers. “I feel as though because they’re in jail, the way they are being treated is not being called out.”
Kristina Harris spoke at the rally on Saturday. Both her boyfriend and brother, who are inmates at MRRJ, have recently tested positive for COVID. Harris said some of the correctional officers had told them if they didn’t want COVID, they shouldn’t have broken the law.
“My animals get treated better than these inmates do,” Harris said. “I think it’s very inhumane.”
Harris said the correctional officers just don’t care.
“They’re not wearing masks, they’re not washing their hands and my brother said he has not seen a bottle of hand sanitizer,” Harris said.
Her brother’s symptoms include difficulty breathing and no smell or taste. He’s asked for medical help but has only been given Tylenol, Harris said.
Many inmates have stopped receiving their medications after COVID began, several protesters said. Harris said her brother, who has stents in his heart, has had his heart medication taken away. Joann Baber and her daughter-in-law, Amber White, also attended Saturday’s peaceful protest. Baber said her husband hadn’t received his medications either, which worries her because “there’s a lot going on with him,” including a black spot on his lung, a heart murmur and a back surgery he’s supposed to treat with medication.
“They expect him to use the same medicine cup that everybody else uses,” White said. Several protesters said that correctional officers are passing around the same medicine cups to distribute the inmates’ medications to them when they do get them.
“I have reached out to Donald Smith, but he won’t do anything,” White said. “It’s a hit or miss because you can reach out and reach out to him, but nothing gets done.”
Stover also talked about her frustrations when trying to speak with those in leadership about the issues inmates face at, including the Virginia Department of Corrections and the Virginia Department of Health. Some of those frustrations include staff not wearing masks where her son is currently housed.
“I was told by the other facility that they didn’t have to adhere to the mask [mandate] because they said that it is a residence,” Stover said. “That was their excuse for not wearing it.”
Inmates at the Rockingham County Jail did not receive masks until last Monday, she said.
Attendees called on Gov. Ralph Northam to step up and release all nonviolent offenders from jails throughout the state. Lewis talked about the recent discussion on marijuana legalization in Virginia and said people sitting in jail for marijuana offenses need to be released.
“They’re sitting in there, probably watching the news saying, ‘Oh look at Gov. Northam patting himself on the back, we’re going to legalize marijuana how great,’ [while] they are being exposed to COVID and potentially dying,” Lewis said.
Lewis said her concerns go beyond the numbers of inmates with COVID, and that there’s more to think about.
“When they get released and they’ve had COVID, are they going to have access to treatment long-term as we figure out how COVID impacts people?” Lewis asked.
She encouraged people to get involved with the cause by either writing letters to or calling their local representatives.
