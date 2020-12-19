‘My animals get treated better than these inmates do’: Community members hold peaceful protest at Middle River Regional Jail over COVID-19 outbreak

“They expect him to use the same medicine cup that everybody else uses,” White said. Several protesters said that correctional officers are passing around the same medicine cups to distribute the inmates’ medications to them when they do get them.

“I have reached out to Donald Smith, but he won’t do anything,” White said. “It’s a hit or miss because you can reach out and reach out to him, but nothing gets done.”

Stover also talked about her frustrations when trying to speak with those in leadership about the issues inmates face at, including the Virginia Department of Corrections and the Virginia Department of Health. Some of those frustrations include staff not wearing masks where her son is currently housed.

“I was told by the other facility that they didn’t have to adhere to the mask [mandate] because they said that it is a residence,” Stover said. “That was their excuse for not wearing it.”

Inmates at the Rockingham County Jail did not receive masks until last Monday, she said.