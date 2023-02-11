VERONA — Clinton Davis is spending part of February telling the story of the famed Tuskegee Airmen and how his father, a pilot and aviation mechanic, helped keep the group safely in the air for their missions.

Davis spent Friday and will return on Feb. 24 to the 29th Division Museum in Verona. He exhibits his father’s work and the many notable accomplishments Ralph Hickman Davis achieved during his life. In addition, the exhibit offers much history on the Tuskegee Airmen, the World War II group of African American pilots.

Clinton Davis will further expand on the legacy of his father, and mother, Mary Tate Davis, when he is the keynote speaker for the Waynesboro NAACP’s Black History Month observance Sunday at Union Baptist Church in Waynesboro. The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday and is the first time the celebration is being held in three years. Mary Tate Davis taught for 39 years, including stints in Albemarle and Warren counties and at Staunton’s Bessie Weller Elementary.

Ralph Davis, a native of Rhode Island, became the state’s first African American pilot in 1939 at age 18. He enlisted in the Army and learned aircraft mechanics while in basic training. That led to four years of work repairing aircraft for the Tuskegee Airmen at the Tuskegee Air Base during World War II. Nearly a thousand pilots got their training for missions at the airfield in Tuskegee.

According to Clinton Davis, the aircraft were repaired at night to avoid the stifling Alabama daytime heat. His father told his son, “You can’t make but one mistake” with an aircraft. Ralph Davis was decorated as a staff sergeant, earning the American Theater Ribbon, American Defense Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal.

Ralph Davis and 15 members of the Tuskegee Airmen were later inducted into the Rhode Island Aviation Hall of Fame. When Ralph Davis settled in the Shenandoah Valley after World War II, he eventually took over the maintenance of the Augusta County Courthouse and the county office building for 29 years.

When not busy with work in his later years, Ralph Davis and a friend spent 500 hours restoring a Piper J-3 Cub plane.

Mary Tate Davis was a Staunton native and elementary school teacher who taught her son life lessons. “She made sure I dotted the I’s and crossed the t’s,” Clinton Davis recalled. Mary Tate Davis remembered her students by name and once taught at a one-room school in Albemarle County.

Clinton Davis finished school at the then R.E. Lee High School and obtained associate’s and bachelor’s degrees from Ferrum College. He spent much of his work career at American Safety Razor in Verona.

Clinton Davis often travels to schools in the area, including those in Augusta County, to talk about his father’s work and that of the Tuskegee Airmen. Borrowing a page from his mother, he encourages the students “to put their nose to the wheel” regarding education.

“I tell the kids they need math and science,” said Davis, who added those subjects are also necessary for an aviation career.

Clinton Davis’ address is only a small part of the Black History Month observance Sunday by the Waynesboro NAACP at Union Baptist.

Branch President Joyce Colemon said the theme of this year’s celebration is “African Americans in times like these.”

“These are trying times, but we are still moving forward,” she said. “There is so much going on in the country, but we must look forward.”

The Woodson Brothers of Waynesboro and Ashley Sheppard of Staunton will provide vocals for the event. George Hunter of Staunton will provide the music.

Colemon said although there is no charge, a freewill offering will be collected.

Sunday is the day of football’s Super Bowl. But Colemon said the program should be over in plenty of time for participants to catch the game.

The NAACP leader said she hopes events like Sunday’s can spur positive things.

“Personally, folks need to come back and be positive role models,” she said. “We don’t have to be disagreeable.”