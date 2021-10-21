National Veterinary Technicians Week celebrated by staff at Waynesboro's Commonwealth Veterinary Clinic

“They’re part of the reason why I decided to go back to school,” Minich said. “I already had my undergrad and was just doing this as something to do, working at a vet clinic. I’ve always been interested in animals, but after working with them and seeing what they get to do, I got really interested in it. That’s why I decided to go back to school.”

The appreciation for each other goes both ways, as the veterinary technicians at the Commonwealth Veterinary Clinic have grown fond of the students and have seen them progress immensely since they first began.

“Seeing us work and what we do, they [have] really been able to work off of that,” Dollins said. “Just watching them grow has been really great.”

Forbes added that she’s also become impressed with the drive and tenacity of the students, saying that they’ve committed to the position after experiencing both its highs and lows.

“They [don’t] just see the good side of it, they see the mental strain and emotional stress we can go through in this profession and yet they still want to do it because our attitude is good about it,” Forbes said. “Even though mentally, emotionally, and physically, it can be exhausting, the fact that they still want to come and do that profession is very nice.”