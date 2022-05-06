'Need Knows No Season': Salvation Army to hold fundraiser concert featuring Jimmy Overton

The Salvation Army will host its fifth annual Need Knows No Season concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Wayne Theatre in downtown Waynesboro.

“We appreciate the support from our friends, neighbors and the business community of Waynesboro, especially around the Christmas holiday, but we have a real need to assist individuals and families throughout the year,” said Nancy Whitlock, chair of the Public Relations and Development Committee for the Waynesboro Salvation Army.

Waynesboro musician Jimmy Overton and other musicians will perform.

“Need Knows No Season has been our theme for the concert each year, but is especially true considering the impact of COVID-19 on families in Waynesboro and East Augusta County over the past two years," Whitlock said. "People are hurting, and they need a helping hand 365 days a year.”

In recognition of National Salvation Army Week, a Red Kettle will be passed during the event.

“Through donations, sponsorships, and money collected at the concert, The Salvation Army will be able to provide life-saving services to hungry, homeless and hopeless families and individuals without discrimination in Waynesboro,” Salvation Army Lt. Rachel Pruitt said.

Reserved seating is available online and guests “pay what you will.”

RSVPs are being handled by Kim Wentz at kim.wentz@uss.salvationarmy.org or (540) 943-7591, ext. 101. Visit waynetheatre.org for tickets.