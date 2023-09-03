The Neighbor Bridge and the Waynesboro Public Library cut the ribbon Friday on a new free food pantry the two organizations are collaborating on.

The pantry is located across from the library on Wayne Avenue near the Brite Bus Stop and beside the library parking lot and gazebo. The food pantry is the fourth for The Neighbor Bridge, which has another in Waynesboro, one in Fishersville, and one in Staunton.

Susan Versen, the director of the Waynesboro Public Library, said the pantry will offer free books. The books will be on one side of the pantry. The other will contain food items that include donated vegetables, spaghetti, peanut butter and jelly, and other foods that do not require refrigeration.

“Waynesboro Public Library is excited to partner with The Neighbor Bridge on the Little Free Food Pantry,” Versen said. “This is just another day for WPL to fulfill its mission to connect people with information, resources, entertainment, and each other.”

Versen said libraries often see people experiencing food insecurity and homelessness.

The Neighbor Bridge is the creation of Tricia and Chaz Fillion of Waynesboro. They began their outreach by providing Thanksgiving dinners to 100 families in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County. That effort continues. The free food pantries have opened over the past several months, and thus far, the food donations have sustained them, said Trish Fillion.

“We could not afford to feed Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro,” she said, alluding to the generosity of food donations. Tricia Fillion said she and her husband have both experienced food insecurity. The couple both work full-time jobs and do their outreach when not working.

Chaz Fillion said when he and his wife arrived at the new pantry Friday, they were pleased to see food already provided.

“We love this. It is a lot of fun,” said Chaz Fillion of the couple’s outreach. On the immediate horizon is garnering the donations to provide the Thanksgiving dinners in a few months. He estimates the cost of the dinners at about $12,000.

More information can be gained by looking at The Neighbor Bridge website at theneighborbridge.org.