New eatery, The Barn Restaurant, a hit with Waynesboro residents

Waynesboro residents craving homemade Southern food, including fried chicken, have another option when it comes to dining.

Trey Wilkerson recently opened The Barn Restaurant on East Main Street where the old Tastee Freez used to be located.

“I was expecting to have a good opening, but I was not expecting it to be as wonderful as it was,” Wilkerson said.

During the first week the restaurant was open it sold out of food the first two days, he said.

Wilkerson got his start in the restaurant industry as a cook at Wayside Takeout and Catering in Charlottesville when he was in high school. After graduating he worked at several area eateries before opening his first food stand, Sam’s Hot Dog, in Crozet.

With the pandemic winding down, Wilkerson decided it was time to open The Barn Restaurant.

“It was wonderful for the last six years, but it was time to grow a little bit,” Wilkerson said. “We had an opportunity at this place and it worked out great.”

Wilkerson works at his restaurant as a cook, cashier, and server.

“I wouldn’t ask anybody here who works with me to do anything I wouldn’t do,” he said.

Wilkerson’s right-hand man, Ricky Haney, has been working with him for over 15 years. Haney is not only the assistant manager, he is also a cook and cashier.

“It can be stressful at times, but you know how to make it work,” Haney said. “So, I just jump in wherever they’ll need it.”

Darla Rich, a regular customer, has been knowing both Wilkerson and Haney since they were in Crozet.

“I love them, like my own kids.” She said. “They treat their customers — all of their customers — really good.”

Though Rich said she has seen Wilkerson expand the menu with the fried chicken and hot dogs, she also suggests the possibility of more menu options later for the cooler months.

“He always does specials. Trey makes in the fall and winter time makes some super homemade soup,” Rich said. “I see him expanding his menu eventually since this is a new area and trying to feel out what help you’ll get.”

For now, Wilkerson wants to focus on the basics. However, he does see the potential for expansion and eventually hopes to grow the space by adding an outdoor patio, increasing hours of operation, hiring more employees, and starting a family night with free outdoor movies or live music.

Haney said his goal for the restaurant is to be a place where people come to eat and hang out.

