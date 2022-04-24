New library director seeks to reach new and diverse readers

The reading bug bit Susan Versen early in her native New Jersey.

“My grandmother on my mother’s side was a big proponent of reading education. She fed me books in high school,” said Versen, who read Margaret Atwood’s “Handmaid’s Tale.”

Get to know Susan Versen » Native of New Jersey, holder of bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Delaware and a master’s degree in history from James Madison University and a master’s in library science from Florida State University. » Married to husband Christopher, a retired college history professor. » She is the mother of a son 18 and daughter 13. » Lives in Harrisonburg.

The love of books, information and history has been with Versen ever since. And now she hopes to spread her love of reading across Waynesboro as the new director of the Waynesboro Public Library.

Versen came to the city’s library earlier this month after spending more than a decade at the Massanutten Regional Library in Harrisonburg, where she was the head reference librarian. She succeeds former Director Kevin Osborne in Waynesboro.

Already, Versen is thinking of ways to expand the services of the library beyond the Wayne Avenue walls. She wants to communicate that the library is more than just books.

“There is also technology, Wi-Fi and programs,” she said.

Reaching audiences means working closely with city schools and appearing at area festivals and community events. Versen is eager to connect with Waynesboro seniors and the city’s Spanish speaking population.

“We want to go and find them (library users) where they are,” Versen said.

The library is also accessible through E-books and databases.

But inside the library Versen wants to make the best use of the physical space and provide room for visitors to use their electronic devices. She also doesn’t want readers to feel suppressed when visiting the library.

“We want to hear readers talking about books,” she said.

Versen holds master’s degrees in both library science and history, but her first strong exposure came at the local public library in Leonia, New Jersey, where she worked while in high school.

“I learned I didn’t want to be the children’s librarian,” she recalled.

But besides her love of reading, she also found she had an affinity for “organizing information and finding it.”

Todd Wood, Waynesboro’s assistant city manager for operations, said Versen impressed city interviewers with her background and enthusiasm.

“During the interview process Susan’s enthusiasm for children’s programs, public outreach, the various ways to make the library ‘more fun’ for a bigger segment of society (especially the underserved), and in general … all things library-related was more than obvious. One could tell she loved the library. That, in combination with her significant experience and pleasant demeanor, made her the obvious favorite of the interview board. Waynesboro considers itself fortunate to have such a talented individual joining our staff,” Wood said in a statement.

Now, Versen has reached the pinnacle of being a librarian.

“I get to implement many of my ideas,” she said.

She looks forward to blending relationships between the library and the community.

