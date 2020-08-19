New owners reopen Tailgate Grill in Waynesboro

The Tailgate Grill in Waynesboro has a new lease on life after new owners purchased the restaurant and reopened the community staple restaurant on Monday.

The American restaurant located on West Broad Street off Route 250 across from Walmart Neighborhood Market closed in May after 15 years of business. Then-owner Jeff Graves said the COVID-19 pandemic caused the restaurant to close.

In July, Vonnie Smiley and Kenny Bradley purchased The Tailgate Grill. Smiley and Bradley also own Weasie's Kitchen on East Broad Street.

Smiley said they are making no changes to The Tailgate Grill and the restaurant will feature the same menu, same hours and a majority of the same staff.

The restaurant reopened Monday for to-go orders only.

"Everybody was very excited about it being open," Smiley said. "People were devastated, and I know devastated is a strong word, but they were upset when Jeff posted that he was closing it for good. I think people were just excited to get their Tailgate fix."