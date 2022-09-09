New road markings finished on many Waynesboro streets

The unmarked and temporarily marked streets in Waynesboro for the past several weeks are no more.

A Pennsylvania-based contractor, Alpha Space Controls of Chambersburg, finished the task of painting the lines on several city streets on Sept. 2. The targeted city streets included Wayne Avenue and Poplar Avenue from the 7-11 to Broad Street, said Todd Wood, Waynesboro’s assistant city manager for operations.

Those streets were repaved during the summer, according to Wood.

“We can’t do milling and paving in the winter,” he said.

Following the repaving, the line painting of the targeted streets was done.

Wood said the contractor needed five days to paint lines on just over 659,000 square feet of city streets. All that remains is for the contractor to return in the coming weeks and perform some final touchup work.

Wood said there were temporary markings on the streets before the permanent lines were painted. But city residents did reach out to find out when the lines would be painted.

“We had some calls with concerns it was taking too long,” he said.

Wood said the city had to notify Alpha Space Controls about getting on a list for the painting after it knew about the completion date for the repaving.

The city of Waynesboro receives about $4 million annually from VDOT to maintain roads. Wood said the funds are for “road maintenance, reipair of sidewalks, signs and everything transportation.”

VDOT Staunton Spokesman Ken Slack said payments to Virginia cities for road maintenance are based on the lane miles of arterial streets and collector/local streets.

This summer’s work came after a lull.

Repaving and line painting didn’t happen in Waynesboro in 2021 because of ongoing concerns about the cost of the pandemic, Wood said.