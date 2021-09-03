New Sunset Parks trails system in the works for Waynesboro

Avid fans of the great outdoors are set to be spoiled in Waynesboro, as biking, hiking and walking trails are still being planned for development at Sunset Park.
Back in June, the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition was granted a fund for $12,000 from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation and a separate grant for $3,500 from the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge.
In a previous press release on June 21, 2021, SVBC Executive Director Kyle Lawrence also noted that “the City of Waynesboro received a VDOT Recreation Access Grant to make vital upgrades to the existing gravel road leading up to the top of the landfill” back in 2018.
Lawrence, who called the $12,000 from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation the “‘Get Outdoors Fund’ grant,” is excited for the project moving forward.
“Trails are fun and we want more people to be able to experience them,” Lawrence said. “They have a lot of other great benefits, too. They build community, they make people happier and healthier, and we think people should have access to that near where they live.”
Once an active landfill that was capped 18 years ago, Sunset Park’s 130 acres are now ready to be used for a much different purpose. Creating a “natural surface, single track trail system” for physical activity and local transportation for Waynesboro residents is something Lawrence and the Coalition are excited to bring to the city.
“If you’re trying to get into trail-based recreation, and you live in the city, there’s nowhere to do it right in the city,” Lawrence said. “We’re seeing a nationwide push for more trails close to home. The Sunset Park concept is to build trails that are close to where people live that they can walk and bike to.”
Like Lawrence, Parks Project Manager Stephanie Seltzer of Waynesboro Parks & Rec also expressed enthusiasm for the park’s development moving forward.
“We have a grant from VDOT to improve the roads for access,” Seltzer said. “We also would like to do some overlooks, restroom facilities, pavilions and some walkways that are in the open that can take in the view.”
While the trails would offer another way for Waynesboro residents to commute throughout the city, Seltzer added that, eventually, the trails from Sunset Park may help lead to other regions of the Shenandoah Valley, as well.
“The trails we’re talking about specifically now are all located on the back portion of the property for Sunset Park,” Seltzer said. “Ultimately, our hope is to have some connector trails coming from Sunset Park [at] the very tip of that property. As you go up the mountain, that would also connect to the Crozet Tunnel Trail. We would really have a nice, long network of trails to be utilized.”
Seltzer continued by saying that the larger wooded area of the property would be where the proposed biking trails would go. Those same trails would also be geared toward riders with beginning and intermediate-level experience while also providing a family-friendly environment for riders of all ages.
Additionally, the trails would also provide a potential opportunity for Waynesboro’s economy to grow alongside the park’s development.
Popular Waynesboro restaurants and breweries, such as Heritage On Main and Basic City Beer Co., as well as future attractions like the upcoming Waynesboro campus for the Virginia Museum of Natural History could all be connected via the new bike trails.
The proposed trail system could then create a great new atmosphere combining both recreation and some of the city’s favorite hotspots and attractions for both residents and tourists alike.
“We really think that these trails could lend themselves to some weekend-long exploration of the city,” Seltzer said. “You might come for the biking, but there’ll also be plenty of other things for you to take part in when you’re done on the trails.”
Randall Wolf, a board member of the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition and the founding member for Bike Box in Blue Ridge, also sees great potential in the new project at Sunset Park.
“What we’re trying to do is [focus] on trails in urban centers,” Wolf said. “What we need are trails [where] people in a city like Waynesboro or Staunton can just ride their bikes and get good exercise in a natural environment, ride home and not have to get in their car and drive somewhere.”
Wolf, like Seltzer, understands the economic value in developing an infrastructure in Waynesboro that supports biking and walking. Wolf called the opportunity an “economic engine to entice businesses to want to locate here” and compared the plan to the paths and trailways in Roanoke, which Wolf claimed have been successful for both the Star City’s overall health and business.
“That sort of environment is appealing to younger people and we don’t quite have it here and we need to get it,” Wolf said. “I think the biking and walking trails in Sunset Park that are right in the city can be a part of that and ultimately, hopefully, can connect up to the Crozet Tunnel. We’ve all seen how popular that is now that that’s open.”
Aside from Crozet, Wolf was also hopeful that the trails and greenways from Sunset Park could ultimately connect into Charlottesville, as well, all while potentially supporting a local system that could run parallel to Route 151 through Nelson County near the local breweries, hard cideries and distilleries.
While these various trail plans have provided excitement for some, at the moment, the project is still in its early stages and no completion date is present at this time.
At the moment, Seltzer said the greater project as a whole is still lacking the proper funding.
According to her, Sunset Park’s trails plan had been funded previously by the city. But after COVID-19 hit the Valley, financial priorities necessarily shifted elsewhere.
Over a year later, however, the project is once again high on the Waynesboro City Council’s priorities regarding capital improvement projects, which Seltzer called “reassuring.”
“We hope that will lead to future funding so that we can actually get the park structure built, utilize that VDOT grant that we have and get everything in place to really open that property up to the public,” Seltzer said. “That’s where we’re kind of at at the moment.”
Like Seltzer, Wolf knows the project has a long way to go and encourages all interested residents and members of the community to volunteer and lend a hand to help finish the project, as well as maintain the trails, when the time calls for it.
“It’s going to be a community effort to get this done,” Wolf said. “This initial grant is the design element, but it’s not the real construction or finished product. That’s going to take community volunteers.”