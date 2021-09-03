New Sunset Parks trails system in the works for Waynesboro

“If you’re trying to get into trail-based recreation, and you live in the city, there’s nowhere to do it right in the city,” Lawrence said. “We’re seeing a nationwide push for more trails close to home. The Sunset Park concept is to build trails that are close to where people live that they can walk and bike to.”

Like Lawrence, Parks Project Manager Stephanie Seltzer of Waynesboro Parks & Rec also expressed enthusiasm for the park’s development moving forward.

“We have a grant from VDOT to improve the roads for access,” Seltzer said. “We also would like to do some overlooks, restroom facilities, pavilions and some walkways that are in the open that can take in the view.”

While the trails would offer another way for Waynesboro residents to commute throughout the city, Seltzer added that, eventually, the trails from Sunset Park may help lead to other regions of the Shenandoah Valley, as well.

“The trails we’re talking about specifically now are all located on the back portion of the property for Sunset Park,” Seltzer said. “Ultimately, our hope is to have some connector trails coming from Sunset Park [at] the very tip of that property. As you go up the mountain, that would also connect to the Crozet Tunnel Trail. We would really have a nice, long network of trails to be utilized.”