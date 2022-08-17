New wine bar and market opening in downtown Waynesboro

Locals looking for Virginian-based wine and quick bites can look no further as the City Foxes Wine Bar and Market is officially opening in Downtown Waynesboro next week.

The name City Foxes was a homage to the community of red foxes that roam the Waynesboro area.

The owners, Brandon and Kelly Sheely, decided to move to Waynesboro five years ago to be closer to family. They noticed there were no wine bars locally, but only in Crozet and Charlottesville, where it would often be a 25-minute drive.

“There’s nothing in Waynesboro that you can go and sit and enjoy wine and cheese boards,” Kelly Sheeley said.

Eventually, in 2020 the married couple decided to open a business. However, because of the pandemic, they decided to give it a year to make the big decision.

“In 2021 is when we really started thinking about it the last week in July,” Kelly Sheeley said. “That’s when we started renting the space, we just sort of dove into it and haven’t looked back.”

The wine bar and market will have a generous selection of wines made solely in Virginia. The market has not only bottled wines but also paintings on the walls made by local artists that will be on sale. In addition, the Sheeley’s’ said the food menu will offer local artisan bread, cheese and vegetables directly from the Valley,

“We wanted to do something different, instead of opening it up to any wine,” Kelly Sheeley said. “We’re just trying to keep it local as much as possible.”

Other menu items will be offered such as a hummus snack mix, baguettes from Reunion Bakery and Espresso in Staunton, and dessert items from other Waynesboro vendors.

Brandon Sheeley said the wine bar and market will use local goods and vendors because they want to make them accessible during their daily opening hours, as opposed to going to the farmer’s market that opens twice a week at selective times or driving long distances.

“You can go to the grocery stores to get these items, but to get to the local products, it’s either once a week or you have to search people out and potentially drive for some decent distances,” he said. “It’s bringing those local goods to one location and offering them year-round.”

With the opening rapidly approaching, not only over 10 front-of-the-house employees have been hired, but the City Foxes interior decorating is halfway done for the opening day.

“I’m really excited for our employees to get started, they’re very excited,” Kelly Sheeley said. “We’re looking forward to seeing what people like in terms of not only the space but the menu. People have been so curious about what we serve and we’re excited to share it.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City Foxes will begin at noon on Aug 24 with the Augusta County’s Chamber of Commerce. Snacks, cookies and water will be provided.

The wine bar and market will officially be open for business at 4 p.m.