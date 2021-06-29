New winery in Afton aspires to become grand wine trail destination

For the winemaker, all of the locality in his product is something he’s proud of.

“We’re excited to represent the Valley with our wines.”

Like the vineyards, the business is still growing, too.

Hazy Mountain is currently open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., but McGinnis says that in July, the winery is looking to incorporate later hours on Thursdays until 8 p.m.

Although there are no special promotional events planned, McGinnis said there might soon be live music indoors.

Additionally, an event building is still under development on the property which will be rented it out for outdoor events beginning in the late summer and fall.

A five-bedroom rental house on the property will be available soon for reservations for weddings, reunions and other special events, while the winery also has a mobile bottling line that’s being outfitted for the production business.

Hazy Mountain is even one of the newest additions to the Monticello Wine Trail.