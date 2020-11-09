New zoning recommendation for city could help neighborhoods, businesses

If approved by Waynesboro City Council, a new zoning ordinance could alleviate some barriers to opening businesses within the city.

The planning commission recommended creating a new zone to city council at its Monday meeting. The new zone, currently dubbed MX-B for mixed business, is intended to alleviate obstacles to opening a business, as well as respect neighborhood characteristics.

Last year, the planning commission collected input on zoning in the Basic City area, mainly along the Commerce Avenue corridor. The commission later determined there was no zone that adequately reflected the area.

"The main issue is that current zoning does not reflect the character of the area that exists and can sometimes be a barrier," said Luke Juday, Director of Planning for Waynesboro. "The conclusion of that is the proposal for a new zone to be created in the city zoning ordinance and, in the future, rezone parcels."

The current proposal before city council is just to adopt a new zone, and no parcels will immediately be affected. The planning commission will recommend parcels to rezone in the future, most likely in the Basic City and Ohio Street areas, Juday said.