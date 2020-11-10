New zoning recommendation for Waynesboro could help neighborhoods, businesses

If approved by Waynesboro City Council, a new zoning ordinance could alleviate some barriers to opening businesses within the city.
The planning commission recommended creating a new zone to city council at its Monday meeting. The new zone, currently dubbed MX-B for mixed business, is intended to alleviate obstacles to opening a business, as well as respect neighborhood characteristics.
Last year, the planning commission collected input on zoning in the Basic City area, mainly along the Commerce Avenue corridor. The commission later determined there was no zone that adequately reflected the area.
“The main issue is that current zoning does not reflect the character of the area that exists and can sometimes be a barrier,” said Luke Juday, Director of Planning for Waynesboro. “The conclusion of that is the proposal for a new zone to be created in the city zoning ordinance and, in the future, rezone parcels.”
The current proposal before city council is just to adopt a new zone, and no parcels will immediately be affected. The planning commission will recommend parcels to rezone in the future, most likely in the Basic City and Ohio Street areas, Juday said.
Most properties there are currently zoned either local business or light industrial, L-B and L-I, respectively. L-B is more appropriate for areas with small neighborhood retail, while L-I doesn’t allow residences and permits uses that are not appropriate near residential areas.
Support Local Journalism
The new MX-B zone is intended for areas with “underutilized industrial facilities and large commercial buildings in close proximity to residences.” A wide range of residential and commercial uses, as well as non-polluting industrial uses, would be permitted in MX-B zoning.
The new zone would still “prohibit uses that interfere with the quiet enjoyment of residential property and do not add activity to these areas,” such as warehousing, vehicle storage yards and heavier manufacturing.
“This would become our most wide open zone and would reflect the character of these neighborhoods,” Juday said. “We want to create a lot more flexibility for them to redevelop into residences, clean production facilities and to allow certain commercial uses.”
Parking requirements in the proposed new zone also are reduced by 50% and areas in the MX-B zone would utilize more street and shared parking.
In other zoning news, the planning commission also recommended updating the city’s sign ordinance.
According to Juday, portions were no longer Constitutional or enforceable because of a Supreme Court ruling, Reed v. Gilbert, which found that content distinctions are a First Amendment violation. The city may regulate size and type of sign, but not its content.
Additionally, the planning commission recommended extending the time limits for temporary signs. Currently, businesses may place temporary signs out twice in a 12-month period for 30 days at a time. The recommendation would change that time period to 60 days.
Waynesboro City Council will vote on all zoning recommendations at its Nov. 23 meeting.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.