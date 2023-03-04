Look out, there's another new local business in town.

A Waynesboro fashion boutique, Boutique in the 'Boro, celebrated its grand opening with community members and city officials Friday morning.

Owner Peggy Henderson came up with the idea of opening a boutique after becoming tired of the typical 9 to 5 office job.

Since she had some experience with being a business vendor at the Factory Antique Mall selling repurposed furniture and western-style Myra Bags, Henderson decided to retire and began as a business vendor selling those bags for Magnolia Rose, a nonprofit organization and shop employing survivors of human trafficking and sexual violence. After successfully selling the Myra Bags, Henderson opened a store.

"My husband has been a great support; he's like, 'this is your sign. It's time to do something,'" Henderson said.

The couple began looking at properties around town. When they stumbled upon 108 S. Wayne Ave., which used to be the Style & Dye hair salon, the energy of the place was something they were looking for.

"The location, right here in the historic downtown, so that's important. Museums that are coming to Waynesboro, like this is the time to get this [boutique] established," Henderson said.

The boutique, which sells boho-chic and American frontier-style clothing, has received numerous inquiries from various local business vendors to sell their products. In addition, Henderson said she asks customers for their input and what other merchandise to put in the store.

"I'm asking customers, and they're giving me some good ideas, so that's going to be something to research," she said. "I want to be that source everybody can come to when they need something."

Councilman Terry Short was celebrating the grand opening and shopping with his wife. The at-large councilman said he is excited for not only the boutique but for the River City to have grown in economic prosperity in recent years.

"It's fantastic," he said. "Not only to have another space occupied and thriving, I think it shows the momentum our community has had and is having. Our business community is standing up and thriving and coming strong out of COVID. We're a resilient community."

Short said having small businesses in Waynesboro is an essential community aspect because of the in-person connection with customers.

"in a world that is increasingly accessible with points and clicks on your phone to order goods and services, it's vital and important to have services with people who can connect with their neighbors, connect with friends and folks who will bump into at the grocery store," he said.

Henderson said she feels excited to be a part of the business growth in the city.

"I retired from my last job, and I knew I couldn't sit at home," she said. "It's exciting. I am lucky to get in at this point as everything is really starting to grow."