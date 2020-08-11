News Virginian launches Local Business Stimulus program

The News Virginian on Tuesday announced the launch of its Local Business Stimulus program, which will provide qualified, locally owned businesses in its coverage area grants worth between $250 and $15,000 a month in August, September and October. The grants will take the form of matching print and digital marketing credits, including access to the News Virginian's suite of digital services, including website design, text marketing, managed email marketing and others.

The program, which is aimed at helping local businesses navigate changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, follows the successful Local Marketing Grant program that ran in April, May and June and provided more than $50,000 in advertising support to local businesses.

"Put simply, things have changed, and our local businesses have lived this change over the past few months. Their customers are looking to do business with them in new ways, asking for new services and looking for new ways to connect every day," Publisher Peter Yates said in a letter announcing the new program. "That’s why we stand ready to build on our commitment to help our local businesses succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program."